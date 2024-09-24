Activisit questions Paetongtarn’s resignation from family firms

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has pressed the Election Commission (EC) to investigate whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra properly resigned from executive positions in 20 family-owned companies before her election.

Ruangkrai questioned if Paetongtarn adhered to the Department of Business Development’s procedures when stepping down from roles in firms associated with her family.

Advertisements

Failure to resign appropriately would violate Section 187 of the constitution, which prohibits ministers from holding over 5% of shares in a commercial firm or being employed by a private company.

Ruangkrai also examined Deputy Interior Minister Sabida Thaised’s resignation from her executive post and shareholdings in a private firm following her appointment. He noted that Sabida, daughter of former Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised, appeared to have complied with the stipulated procedures, raising further questions about Paetongtarn’s case.

Ruangkrai emphasised he was merely exercising his rights under Sections 41 and 50 of the constitution and respected the decisions made by independent public agencies.

Last month, Ruangkrai petitioned the poll agency to investigate the prime minister’s status, questioning the date of the 38 year old PM’s resignation from the family companies.

Paetongtarn was elected prime minister by the House of Representatives on August 16, succeeding Srettha Thavisin, who was dismissed from office by the Constitutional Court.

Advertisements

In his petition, Ruangkrai asked the EC whether Paetongtarn had resigned from all executive roles in the family’s companies by August 15, and why those resignations were registered on August 19, three days post-election.

Ruangkrai claimed Paetongtarn authorised a close aide to handle the resignation documents on August 15, just a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha from office. The documents were submitted to the Department of Business Development on August 19, reported Bangkok Post.

“Paetongtarn gave her aide the authority to do this just one day after the Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss Srettha from office.”

In related news, Thai business leaders and economic gurus are turning up the heat on Thai PM Paetongtarn, urging immediate and long-term strategies to avert an economic catastrophe.