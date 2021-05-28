Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Hundreds of Covid-19 patients at a packed field hospital set up at a Phetchaburi factory attempted to escape during a power outage due to the hot and crowded conditions. A field hospital was set up following an outbreak at the factory in the province’s Khao Yao district, about 100 kilometres southwest of Bangkok.
A source told Nation Thailand that the power cut out yesterday evening and more than 500 patients tried to leave the field hospital.
“At around 6pm, there was an electrical malfunction at the hospital, as a result electric fans stopped working… About 500 patients were upset due to the hot and crowded conditions and tried to escape from the building.”
More than 50 police officers were called to the factory as well as soldiers from the Military Province 15 and public health staff dressed in disease protection gear. As of this morning, the was “unresolved,” according to Nation Thailand.
Field hospitals in Thailand are typically for Covid patients with mild to no symptoms. Most have beds made from cardboard, with dozens of patients in one area. The field hospital at the Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand factory was set up after 682 workers, many of them Burmese migrants, tested positive for the virus. Following the outbreak, space at the factory was converted into kitchens to provided meals for quarantined workers while another space at the building was converted into a field hospital. Thailand
Factory space has been converted into kitchens to provide 3 meals daily to all quarantined employees, and another building on the grounds has been repurposed as a makeshift field hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
The Corrections Department has confirmed that another 1,228 Covid-19 cases have been reported across 14 prisons around the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Veerakit Harnpariyan from the department adds that another 2,054 patients have recovered, while 16,319 are being treated at prison facilities.
Veerakit has also responded to reports on social media about a man who was found dead on a footpath on May 26, after being released from Bangkok Remand Prison, where he’d contracted Covid-19. Veerakit says the man was tested for Covid-19 at a Corrections Department medical facility before he was released. On May 9, a positive result came back.
The man was categorised as a “green”, or asymptomatic, patient and was sent to a public health unit for treatment, along with 3 other infected inmates, all of whom were due for release on May 11.
Veerakit says prisons are obliged to test all inmates for Covid-19 prior to releasing them, whether they have completed their sentence, are being released temporarily, or are being freed on suspended jail terms. He adds that prison officials are required to send the names of all inmates due for release, along with their release dates, to public health offices at least 5 days prior to release. Prisoners suspected of having contracted Covid-19 must carry out 14 days’ quarantine prior to their release. If infected, they will not be released, but instead sent to a public health unit for treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
A new Covid-19 variant which reportedly originated from Thailand has been detected in the UK. The Public Health England is now investigating the new mutated strain C.63.3.
Reports say the new variant was first detected in Thailand. The patients had originally travelled from Europe. No other details have been reported about the patients in Thailand, but given their international travel history, the virus may have been detected in the mandatory quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
In the UK, 109 cases of what the media calls the new “Thai strain” has been detected by the Public Health England. Health officials in the UK did not report on where exactly the mutated variant was found. Officials say there’s no evidence at the moment that proves the strain is more severe than other strains, or resistant to vaccines.
SOURCE: Sun UK
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Princess steps in to approve alternative vaccine imports
Princess Chulabhorn, sister to His Majesty, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has signed a decree to allow the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which she sponsors, to import Covid-19 vaccines. It’s understood that the institution will import another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, which the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve in the coming week.
The surprise development has been confirmed in the Royal Gazette and comes as the government struggles to get on top of its own vaccine procurement plans. In recent weeks, those plans have been dogged by a series of mixed messages, the scrapping of the vaccine registration platform, flip-flopping over foreigners being included or not, and confusion over whether or not supplies of Thailand’s “primary vaccine” – AstraZeneca – would be delivered on time. Public anger is growing, with most pointing the finger at PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for the failings.
Nithi Mahanonda from Chulabhorn Royal Academy has confirmed on the institution’s Facebook page that it will import “alternative vaccines”. The academy says the doses will supplement the government’s supply until an adequate number of doses is available for the country, adding that it will comply with all government import and registration regulations.
“The Royal Academy will procure ‘alternative vaccines’ until vaccines that are produced in the country reach a capacity that can sufficiently protect against outbreaks.”
The term “alternative vaccines” refers to any vaccines not being used as part of the government’s own rollout. Currently, the government is using Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with plans to import doses of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Russian Sputnik V vaccines. Meanwhile private hospitals have confirmed their plans to import 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which recipients will have to pay for.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he knew nothing about the plan and only became aware of it when the order was published in the Royal Gazette.
“I just saw the announcement last night. But if it is a benefit to the country, we are ready.”
Up until now, the PM and his administration have always insisted that only the government can import vaccines. The national vaccine rollout is expected to kick off on June 7, although confusion remains about whether locally-manufactured AstraZeneca doses will be ready.
Meanwhile, it is not yet known how many vaccine doses the Chulabhorn Royal Academy plans to import, when they will arrive, and whether or not they will be free. The institution plans to hold a press conference later today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city orders travel companies to suspend “vaccine tours”
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
Top 5 lawyers in Thailand
Malaysian PM under fire as Covid-19 infections climb
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
Friday Covid Update: 3,759 new cases and 34 deaths
Top 5 Massage and Spas in Bangkok
Man missing after speedboat capsizes in rough seas off Koh Chang
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
Princess steps in to approve alternative vaccine imports
Thailand News Today | US investigation into Covid origins, Pattaya opens to foreigners in Q4 | May 27
Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance
Rayong closing 5 tourism islands for 4 months
1000 year old stolen lintels will arrive in Thailand tomorrow night
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Sunday UPDATE: 3,382 new infections and 17 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Thailand20 hours ago
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
- Bangkok2 days ago
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South