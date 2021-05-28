image
image
Thailand

Police seize more than 100 monkeys allegedly trafficked in illegal meat trade

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ช่วยเหลือสัตว์ป่าที่ ๑ นครนายก

More than 100 wild monkeys caged in plastic carriers were seized off a pickup truck in Prachinburi province. The 25 year old driver was arrested, and allegedly told police that he had been hired by a network that trafficks wild animals to be purchased by restaurants and later eaten.

The 102 monkeys were in poor condition, some with wounds and some in critical condition, according to officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, who were called to inspect the monkeys. The cages were cramped and had poor ventilation. Many of the monkeys were suffering from exhaustion.

The monkeys were taken to the Nakhon Nayok Wildlife Sanctuary Office for treatment, but 18 monkeys died and 4 remain in critical condition.

Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division was tipped off about an alleged wildlife trafficking operation planning to transport wild animals in the province’s Sri Mahaphot district. The driver allegedly admitted to police that he had been hired to transport wild animals and was paid 3,000 baht per route. He told police that he was taking the monkeys from Phichit, in the lower Northern region, to Sa Kaew, which borders Cambodia.

The driver was allegedly hired by a network who procures the animals and trafficks them to restaurants. He faces charges for violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. Officers are now investigating to track down the leaders of the trafficking operation.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Crime

Woman says man she met online scammed her out of 1.5 million baht

Jack Arthur

Published

30 mins ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

Photo by Adem AY from Unsplash.

In what appears to be a so-called “romance scam,” a 36 year old woman identified as “Miss A” says she’s been scammed out of almost 1.5 million baht. She had met someone over Facebook, a man with a good job at a hospital, she says. After messaging for a few days, the man asked for money due to financial difficulties. The woman continued to send money, which added up to be nearly 1.5 million baht.

At first, the woman transferred 32,000 baht. She says she though the man was trustworthy. After that, she sent him regular transfers of at least 10,000 baht at a time. She made several transfers before discovering that the man was lying about his financial situation and that he had quit his job several months before. Back in March, she confronted him about his situation and asked him to pay her back.

Apparently, the man had paid her some money back in the past. He also apparently told her that he would sell his house, worth 4 million baht, to pay her back, but then “disappeared” from all social media platforms.

Yesterday, the woman went to the Pro Bono Lawyers Group in Nonthaburi, a province just north of Bangkok, to find an attorney to help her with the case.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Thailand

Toyota Motor Thailand under investigation for alleged judicial bribery

Tanutam Thawan

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

Thailand’s Court of Justice announced it is investigating a case involving top judges to the grand jury who were allegedly bribed by representatives from Toyota Motor Thailand, a subsidiary of Toyota, while the US Department of Justice says it is continuing its investigation into the auto company’s alleged judicial bribery in Thailand.

Sitting judges on the Thai Supreme Court were allegedly bribed by attorneys representing the company to overturn a pending $350 million tax judgement, according to Law360. Apparently, Toyota Motor Thailand wanted the court to revoke the Customs Department’s import tax on the Prius cars, according to the Bangkok Post.

Those under investigation include 2 senior judges on Thailand’s Supreme Court, a former president of the Court of Appeal, and 3 former attorneys for Toyota Motor Thailand, according to Law360. Allegedly, the auto company had paid the former court president and a Supreme Court senior advisor to persuade the Supreme Court president to revoke the import tax.

An internal investigation was done by Toyota after suspicion that its subsidiary in Thailand may have made payments to attorneys outside of the company who then used the money to bribe judicial officials.

In a statement translated to English by Law360, spokesperson for the Court of Justice, Suriyan Hongvilai, said…

“Since becoming aware of the matter, the Court of Justice has been trying to follow, verify, and gather all related information and facts both in the country and abroad.Now that there has been a news report mentioning names and positions of some individuals, the Court of Justice will proceed to verify with the related affiliated agencies… Further action would depend on the details of the obtained information.”

In response to the reports, Toyota released a statement saying the company “works tirelessly to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in each country where we operate.”

“We take any allegations of wrongdoing seriously and are committed to ensuring that our business practices comply with all appropriate government regulations.”

SOURCES: Law 360 | Bangkok Post

 

Crime

Gold shop owner arrested for money laundering 30 million baht

Neill Fronde

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: A gold shop similar to this is suspected of laundering 30 million baht for drug smugglers. (via Facebook/ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต)

In a simultaneous raid of multiple locations around the Kanchanaburi province, police arrested a gold shop owner suspected of laundering money for drug smugglers. The Phet Thong Sap Thawee Lae Nalika Thong Thae Yaowarat gold shop in Muang district was raided by police and military and assets totalling about 30 million baht were impounded.

The 32 year old shop owner was taken into custody yesterday, accused of laundering money for smugglers moving drugs in from across the Burmese border according to the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. They believe that around 30 million baht passed through the shop from drug runners who frequently cross the border from Myanmar into the Kanchanaburi province.

While the shop owner denied any wrongdoing, saying he had no involvement with any money laundering, authorities believe cash from drug dealing was traded for gold bars that were then exported to other nearby countries, though officials did not specify which countries.

The previous day, police also picked up a 64 year old man in the Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi they believe was the other half of the laundering operation. The shop owner said that this second man acted as a regular customer, and would make purchases each month of about 200 to 300 baht-weight (about 2.9 to 4.4 kilogrammes) of gold bullion. He had been doing this for a few months according to the gold shop owner and would make a money transfer to the shop and after would come into the store to collect the gold bars.

The shop owner said he was not aware if that man was using the gold to launder money, and that he had reported any unusually large gold purchases to the Anti-Money Laundering Office. The police might not be buying that story though, as they impounded 5 million baht in cash, 13 million baht of gold jewelry, and a house valued at about 7 million baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending