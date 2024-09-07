Drunk driver crashes pickup into Chachoengsao noodle shop

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man drove his pickup truck into a noodle shop in Chachoengsao province after consuming three cans of beer to relieve stress following work. He admitted to having no insurance, no tax, and no money to pay for damages, opting to face jail time.

Police officer Arthit Sunthwanik, together with rescue units, responded to an incident in the early hours of yesterday, September 6, where a pickup truck crashed into a noodle shop near the descent point of a bridge over Khlong Changwang, along Sirisothorn Road heading into Chachoengsao province. The accident took place in Moo 2, Nong Jok subdistrict, Bang Pakong district.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a bronze Toyota Vigo with Nakhon Phanom registration, which had veered off the road and collided with the noodle shop owned by 42 year old Ekarin Muangcharoen, causing significant damage. The driver, 53 year old Jakrapan, was found to be heavily intoxicated and incoherent. He confessed that his vehicle lacked insurance, a registration certificate, and a driving licence. Moreover, the tax had not been renewed, and he had no means to cover the damages incurred.

Jakrapan admitted to consuming three cans of beer after work to alleviate stress before driving back to his residence. However, he lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the crash. Police subsequently detained him and conducted a blood alcohol test to proceed with legal actions.

Officers noted the severity of the damage to the noodle shop, which is a primary source of income for Ekarin and his family. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The police will continue to investigate the matter and ensure that Jakrapan faces the appropriate legal consequences for his actions.

Ekarin expressed his distress over the incident, as his shop is crucial for his livelihood. The community has rallied around him, offering support and assistance in the wake of the accident. The police have assured that they will take all necessary steps to address the situation and provide justice to the affected parties, reported KhaoSod.