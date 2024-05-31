Drunk driver causes fatal motorcycle crash in Samut Songkhram

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 16:41, 31 May 2024| Updated: 16:41, 31 May 2024
A tragic accident occurred today as a 20 year old man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck driven by a drunk driver in Amphawa, Samut Songkhram.

The collision took place on Somdet Phra Suriyenthr Bridge Road, involving a Honda Wave motorcycle and an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck.

Authorities responded promptly to the accident site, where they discovered the body of 20 year old Kawiwat with multiple injuries. Nearby, the severely damaged black Honda Wave motorcycle, registered in Ratchaburi, was found.

The driver of the pickup truck, 29 year old Panuphan and another injured individual, 27 year old Patiphat were present at the scene. Patiphat suffered a broken right leg and displayed signs of confusion, unable to recall the incident, and was taken to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital for treatment.

Panuphan admitted to police that he was driving home from a funeral and had been drinking. He claimed that as he approached the accident site, two motorcycles were riding side by side, and suddenly, the motorcycle registered in Ratchaburi collided with his truck, causing his vehicle to spin on the road. Panuphan expressed his shock at the event but acknowledged his prior alcohol consumption.

Initial investigations revealed that Kawiwat was riding with two friends, each on their motorcycles, returning home from work when the accident occurred. Kawiwat’s motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup truck, resulting in instant death.

The Thai authorities conducted an alcohol test on Panuphan, which showed a blood alcohol level of 151 milligrammes per cent. Consequently, Panuphan was detained and will face legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Kawiwat’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of Ratchaburi Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, which will be included in the legal case file.

In related news, a devastating accident involving an 18-wheeler truck with a fatigued driver occurred on Tuesday morning on a highway near Pattaya, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

