Cambodian man shot in violent clash with Thai youths in Chon Buri

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:39, 31 May 2024| Updated: 16:39, 31 May 2024
52 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A confrontation between Cambodian and Thai youths escalated into violence, resulting in a 20 year old Cambodian man being shot and injured. The incident occurred yesterday, May 30 in Banglamung District, Chon Buri Province, prompting a police investigation.

The violence erupted around 10.30pm yesterday. Officers from Nong Prue Police Station, led by Jaroon Duangwiangkham, received a report from Banglamung Hospital about an injured individual. At the hospital’s emergency room, authorities found Rawut, a 20 year old Cambodian national, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. The bullet had passed through his leg, causing significant injury.

Sid, a 22 year old Cambodian and friend of the injured man, was present at the hospital and provided crucial details to the police. He recounted that the group had previously had a staring altercation with some Thai youths, which led to the confrontation. Earlier that day, Sid and Rawut, along with four to five other Cambodian friends, decided to confront the Thai group near Wat Nong Prue.

According to Sid, when they arrived at the location, the Thai youths attacked them with knives, forcing them to flee in different directions. Unfortunately, Rawut and Sid were pursued by three Thai youths on a white Honda CPX motorcycle. The assailants caught up with them and fired a shot at Rawut’s leg before fleeing the scene. Sid managed to get Rawut to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Related news

“They attacked us with knives, and we had to run. We didn’t expect them to follow us and shoot.”

Police investigators have begun questioning the injured parties and witnesses to piece together the events. They escorted the witnesses to the incident site near the Nong Prue overpass to gather more information, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, they plan to review CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the assailants.

“Our priority is to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fisherman discovers body in tragic canal drowning accident

Published: 16:29, 31 May 2024

Newborn girl found abandoned in black bag in Pathum Thani

Published: 16:24, 31 May 2024

Fugitive suspect arrested for killing boyfriend in Nonthaburi condo

Published: 16:20, 31 May 2024

Mae Hong Son villagers reap profits from collecting mushrooms

Published: 16:10, 31 May 2024