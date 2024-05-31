Cambodian man shot in violent clash with Thai youths in Chon Buri

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A confrontation between Cambodian and Thai youths escalated into violence, resulting in a 20 year old Cambodian man being shot and injured. The incident occurred yesterday, May 30 in Banglamung District, Chon Buri Province, prompting a police investigation.

The violence erupted around 10.30pm yesterday. Officers from Nong Prue Police Station, led by Jaroon Duangwiangkham, received a report from Banglamung Hospital about an injured individual. At the hospital’s emergency room, authorities found Rawut, a 20 year old Cambodian national, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. The bullet had passed through his leg, causing significant injury.

Sid, a 22 year old Cambodian and friend of the injured man, was present at the hospital and provided crucial details to the police. He recounted that the group had previously had a staring altercation with some Thai youths, which led to the confrontation. Earlier that day, Sid and Rawut, along with four to five other Cambodian friends, decided to confront the Thai group near Wat Nong Prue.

According to Sid, when they arrived at the location, the Thai youths attacked them with knives, forcing them to flee in different directions. Unfortunately, Rawut and Sid were pursued by three Thai youths on a white Honda CPX motorcycle. The assailants caught up with them and fired a shot at Rawut’s leg before fleeing the scene. Sid managed to get Rawut to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“They attacked us with knives, and we had to run. We didn’t expect them to follow us and shoot.”

Police investigators have begun questioning the injured parties and witnesses to piece together the events. They escorted the witnesses to the incident site near the Nong Prue overpass to gather more information, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, they plan to review CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the assailants.

“Our priority is to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”