Drowsy danger: Driver fatigue blamed in fatal Loei bus crash

A tragic accident unfolded yesterday morning, December 27 when a double-decker bus crashed on the Chum Phae-Phu Kradueng road in Loei. The bus, part of the Bangkok-Loei-Chiang Khan route, veered off course around 6.30am, colliding with trees for approximately 100 metres.

Police and emergency teams arrived to find the vehicle’s front severely damaged, with shattered windows and the driver’s door completely torn off. The driver, identified only as 52 year old Wanchai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisements

Among the 40 passengers on board, 35 sustained injuries, though most were minor, according to rescue workers. All injured individuals were transported to Chum Phae Hospital for care. Initial accounts from those on the bus suggest that Wanchai had shown signs of fatigue, appearing drowsy during the journey. Despite these signs, he did not take a break or switch drivers, which ultimately led to him falling asleep and causing the crash.

Witnesses corroborated these reports, noting that the bus swerved off the road before violently colliding with multiple large trees. Police are continuing their investigation into the accident, and there are growing calls for bus companies to address driver safety and better manage fatigue to prevent such incidents in the future, reported The Pattaya News.

“He seemed tired but kept going. We heard a loud crash, and then everything went dark.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead A Bangkok to Loei bus tragically veered off the road in Chum Phae, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene to offer assistance and transport the injured to hospital facilities. Advertisements The accident occurred at 6.50am today, December 27, when the bus lost control near the Don Lan Forest Park junction on Maliwan Road in Nong Thum subdistrict, Chum Phae district, Khon Kaen province. Passengers on the bus were travelling home for the new year celebrations when the incident took place. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene to provide aid to the injured, who numbered 20 in total. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to their injuries. The injured were swiftly taken to local hospitals for medical treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the police . They are working to determine the factors that led to the bus losing control and veering off the road, reported KhaoSod.