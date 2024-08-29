Driver severely injured in crash with truck in Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 49 year old man driving a black Mazda sedan crashed into a stationary 22-wheel truck at a red light, sustaining severe injuries. The accident occurred around 2am today, August 29, in Chachoengsao province and was promptly attended by local police and rescue teams.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wanchai Prathom, who happened to be on patrol, coordinated with Lieutenant Rattanachai Niamkoaphet and emergency services to respond to the incident. The crash took place at a three-way intersection near the municipal school on Sirisothorn Road, where the Mazda rear-ended a white Hino truck.

Advertisements

The driver of the Mazda, later identified as 49 year old Paramee, was found unconscious at the scene. Emergency personnel worked quickly to extract him from the vehicle and transported him to Phutthasothorn Hospital for treatment. Wanchai shared that he had been patrolling the area when he heard the loud crash and saw the Mazda collide with the truck. He immediately blocked the road to prevent further accidents and called for assistance.

The driver of the 22-wheel truck, 33 year old Kritstin, explained that he was en route from Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi province, to Chanthaburi province. He had stopped at the red light and was preparing to move when he heard a loud noise from the rear of his vehicle.

Upon inspection, he discovered that the Mazda had crashed into the back of his truck, causing significant damage to the right rear wheel bracket, making the truck immovable.

Kritstin expressed relief that the police were nearby to witness the incident and provide immediate help. The police and rescue team arrived promptly, preventing a potential secondary accident and ensuring that the injured driver received swift medical attention.

Upon investigating the interior of the Mazda, officers found evidence suggesting that Paramee was returning home from a golf course. His mobile phone displayed a Google Maps route from the golf course to what appeared to be his home.

Advertisements

Additionally, a golf bag and personal clothing were found in the car. It is suspected that Paramee might have fallen asleep at the wheel due to exhaustion from golfing, leading to the crash, reported KhaoSod.