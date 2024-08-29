Retired Thai teacher tries to buy silence after sexually abusing girl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 12:01, 29 August 2024| Updated: 12:01, 29 August 2024
164 1 minute read
Retired Thai teacher tries to buy silence after sexually abusing girl
Photo via Facebook/ บ้านเฮียชาญ อุ้ยอุบล

A Thai woman accepted a 5,000 baht bribe from a 68 year old retired Thai teacher in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani to allow him to evade legal action after he sexually abused her 10 year old granddaughter.

The victim’s 29 year old mother asked local social media influencer Charnwit Yodsingha to share the sexual assault story on social media yesterday, August 28, to seek justice. The mother explained that the assault took place at the suspect’s home on August 9, but she only found out about it a few days ago.

Advertisements

The mother explained that the retired teacher was her neighbour. On the day of the incident, the suspect greeted the girl and lured her into his house by asking her to weigh herself in his house, saying that she looked too thin.

While the girl stood on a scale, the man pulled up her shirt to touch her breasts and pulled down her trousers to use his tongue on her private parts. He also masturbated.

Related news

The girl ran out of the house in tears and her grandmother witnessed her escape. The grandmother asked about the incident three days later and was told about the sexual abuse.

However, the grandmother asked the girl not to reveal the matter so that she could demand 5,000 baht in compensation from the suspect. The mother later found out about the sexual assault because the girl was shaking and scared when she met the suspect.

The mother said that 5,000 baht would not solve the case. She decided to file a complaint against the suspect at Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station and shared it with the influencer.

Advertisements

According to the mother, the retired teacher threatened to sue her, saying his friend was a good lawyer. He even threatened to harm her and her daughter, saying he was a sniper.

ThaiRath reported that police officers asked the girl to undergo a medical examination to obtain evidence for the case. A children’s specialist later questioned the girl in more detail.

Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Elderly Thai man killed in roadside collision with pickup truck

Elderly Thai man killed in roadside collision with pickup truck

Published: 11:31, 29 August 2024
Six arrested at unlicenced beauty clinics in Rayong and Phuket

Six arrested at unlicenced beauty clinics in Rayong and Phuket

Published: 11:23, 29 August 2024
16 year old Thai boy drowns on birthday while fleeing gang attack

16 year old Thai boy drowns on birthday while fleeing gang attack

Published: 11:19, 29 August 2024
Thai Customs seize drugs headed for Australia and Germany

Thai Customs seize drugs headed for Australia and Germany

Published: 11:09, 29 August 2024