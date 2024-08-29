Retired Thai teacher tries to buy silence after sexually abusing girl

Photo via Facebook/ บ้านเฮียชาญ อุ้ยอุบล

A Thai woman accepted a 5,000 baht bribe from a 68 year old retired Thai teacher in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani to allow him to evade legal action after he sexually abused her 10 year old granddaughter.

The victim’s 29 year old mother asked local social media influencer Charnwit Yodsingha to share the sexual assault story on social media yesterday, August 28, to seek justice. The mother explained that the assault took place at the suspect’s home on August 9, but she only found out about it a few days ago.

The mother explained that the retired teacher was her neighbour. On the day of the incident, the suspect greeted the girl and lured her into his house by asking her to weigh herself in his house, saying that she looked too thin.

While the girl stood on a scale, the man pulled up her shirt to touch her breasts and pulled down her trousers to use his tongue on her private parts. He also masturbated.

The girl ran out of the house in tears and her grandmother witnessed her escape. The grandmother asked about the incident three days later and was told about the sexual abuse.

However, the grandmother asked the girl not to reveal the matter so that she could demand 5,000 baht in compensation from the suspect. The mother later found out about the sexual assault because the girl was shaking and scared when she met the suspect.

The mother said that 5,000 baht would not solve the case. She decided to file a complaint against the suspect at Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station and shared it with the influencer.

According to the mother, the retired teacher threatened to sue her, saying his friend was a good lawyer. He even threatened to harm her and her daughter, saying he was a sniper.

ThaiRath reported that police officers asked the girl to undergo a medical examination to obtain evidence for the case. A children’s specialist later questioned the girl in more detail.