Myanmar man confesses to killing Khon Kaen taxi driver

A Myanmar man has confessed to killing a 63 year old taxi driver in a dispute over a 2,000-baht fare, claiming self-defence after being threatened with a knife. He expressed remorse and a desire to apologise to the victim’s family.

Officers convened at the Bang Phli Police Station at 8.30pm yesterday, August 28, to announce the arrest of Maung Soe Min, also known as Sun, a Myanmar national. Sun was detained for the murder of 63 year old Meechai, a taxi driver in Khon Kaen province. The incident took place on Tuesday, August 27, when Sun allegedly killed Meechai and fled with his green and yellow Toyota taxi.

Investigators tracked Sun to Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, where he was apprehended along with the stolen taxi, parked just 200 metres from his residence. The police also found Meechai’s mobile phone and mud-stained clothing belonging to Sun. Initially, Sun denied the allegations but later confessed under intense interrogation.

According to Police Major General Wichit Boonchinwutikul, Sun admitted to committing the crime alone. The incident began around 10pm when Sun hailed Meechai’s taxi, carrying construction tools, including the hammer used in the attack. Sun negotiated a fare of 2,000 baht for a ride to his mother’s house in Khlong Dan, Samut Prakan. They made a brief stop at a gas station in Nonthaburi, where Sun paid 170 baht for fuel. Witnesses and CCTV footage confirmed that only Meechai and Sun were in the taxi.

Sun claimed he could not pay the fare and offered 1,700 baht worth of methamphetamine instead. The two allegedly used the drug together before continuing to Khlong Dan. Upon arrival, Sun could not find or contact his mother. Meechai then demanded an additional 2,000 baht and allegedly threatened Sun with a knife.

Hammer attack

Sun stated that he tricked Meechai into stopping at a fish pond, a location familiar to Sun from previous construction work nearby. Once there, Sun forced Meechai out of the taxi. A struggle ensued, during which Sun used the hammer to attack Meechai, who fell to the ground convulsing. Sun then tied Meechai with a rope found in the taxi’s trunk before driving away.

Sun drove around searching for a friend but returned to the crime scene after failing to locate them. Upon his return, he found Meechai had died. Feeling hungry and thirsty, Sun sought food and water from a nearby shelter, where witnesses later corroborated his presence.

Using Meechai’s mobile phone, Sun searched Google Maps and drove back to Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, where police eventually arrested him. The investigators recovered the taxi, the keys, Meechai’s mobile phone, and the blood-stained hammer at the scene.

Communication records revealed a seven-minute call between Sun and Meechai’s daughter-in-law, during which Sun discussed gambling and drug addiction, leading the victim’s family to believe it was a ransom demand.

Sun admitted to the murder, claiming he acted out of desperation after Meechai threatened him with a knife and demanded the 2,000-baht fare. Sun said he intended to find the money from a friend since he could not contact his mother. During the struggle, Sun managed to grab the knife and then used the hammer to strike Meechai once, not knowing where it landed due to the darkness.

After the attack, Sun drove around Nonthaburi for four to five hours, attempting to contact Meechai’s relatives to return the taxi. He spoke with a woman, presumably Meechai’s daughter-in-law, and fabricated a story about Meechai’s gambling debts to expedite the vehicle’s return.

Sun clarified that he did not seek money or a ransom. Eventually, he returned the taxi to his rented home and charged Meechai’s mobile phone, which had run out of battery.

Sun expressed deep remorse for his actions and wished to apologise to Meechai’s family. Police Captain Boonsit Kingkaes, the investigating officer, charged Sun with robbery at night with a weapon, causing death, and concealing the body. Sun will face legal proceedings accordingly, reported KhaoSod.