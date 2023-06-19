Doctor’s cryptic handwriting decoded by TikTok, eases worried patients (video)

PHOTO: Tiktok/useri1cmekf8bo

Patients are baffled by the medical results, which doctor’s handwriting, deciphered by social media

A significant number of patients are baffled by the seemingly unclear and cryptic handwriting that their doctors have left on their medical records. A recent video uploaded to TikTok by useri1cmekf8bo with the intention of clarifying the situation has received more than one million views and sparked a conversation about the matter on the internet.

The user pokes fun at themselves in the hilarious video by questioning the significance of their medical findings and jokingly asking if they have an intestinal parasite because the doctor’s notes look like rising and falling squiggles. As a result of the video’s overwhelming popularity, a great number of internet users commented on how they were unable to decipher the handwriting. Given how wavy it was, some people even made fun of the idea that it might be an indication of a blood clot.

Finally, a knowledgeable person clarified that the baffling handwriting is a representation of the abbreviation “WNL,” which stands for “Within Normal Limits.” This signifies that the individual’s medical results fell within the acceptable range of possible values. Now that the riddle behind the doctor’s mysterious scrawl has been solved, the anxious patients can rest easier.

Follow us on :













Explore more viral stories HERE.