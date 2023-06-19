Thai woman lures men into buying motorcycles and steals them

Photo via Facebook/ Chanawin Sonrayothin

Police arrested a Thai woman who lured more than 20 victims, especially men, into making down payments for motorcycles for her and vanished with the stolen motorcycles.

A 32 year old Thai man named Thawee filed a complaint with the officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station in the eastern province of Rayong that his girlfriend, Tippawan Homduang, stole his motorcycle.

Thawee explained that Tippawan asked him to buy her the motorcycle. She convinced him to make a down payment, and she would pay the monthly instalments. Unfortunately, she disappeared shortly after acquiring the motorcycle, leaving Thawee to pay the debt.

Following the investigation, the officers managed to arrest Tippawan at a rental room in the Bor Win district of Chon Buri on June 15. The officers reported that Tippawan attempted to escape the arrest by hiding inside a big bag, but her attempt failed.

After the news of her arrest and the video of her hiding in the bag went viral on social media, more victims recognised her and continuously filed complaints against her.

The second victim, a Thai man named Job recounted the deception to Channel 3 today. Job explained that he met Tippawan at his workplace and developed a romantic connection with her. After two months of a relationship, Tippawan persuaded him to buy a mobile phone and a motorcycle for her.

Job stated that he bought a phone for her and also made a down payment for a Honda Scoopy motorcycle for her. She paid an instalment for two months and then disappeared with the bike.

The third victim, Lord, revealed that he met Tippawan in front of a convenience store. She asked for his contract and talked to him until she became his girlfriend. She appealed to his sympathy saying she faced difficulties commuting to work. So, Lord bought her a motorcycle. Then, she disappeared with the bike.

The fourth victim was a blind man named Ben. Ben had made a down payment for a motorcycle on her behalf, only to suffer the same fate as the other victims when Tippawan disappeared.

The fifth victim named Sam revealed to the media that he met Tippawan on Facebook and made an appointment to meet her in person. He said he was disappointed because she looked different from her pictures on social media. Sam said he faced a similar incident. Tippawan asked for a motorcycle and ran away after getting it.

Lord agreed with Sam that tTippawan looked very different from her social media pictures. Lord stated…

“Look at her picture. She edited it too much, but she is the same person I met in front of the convenience store 7-Eleven. She sent a friend request to my Facebook account and talked to me until I bought her a motorcycle. I did not have a chance to hold her hands or smell the scent of her hair. We met only when we bought the motorcycle. It hurts.”

Tippawan’s friend who is a woman told the media that she was also lured into making a down payment for a motorcycle. She believed that more than 20 men fell victim to Tippawan’s romance scam.

During the questioning with the police, Tippawan claimed that she did commit theft as the victims accused. Instead, she asserted that she, too, had fallen victim to a woman named Jane, who had manipulated her into seeking motorcycles for her.

Follow us on :













The officers were not convinced by Tippawan’s claim and will conduct further investigation into the case. The officers suspected that Tippawan did not commit the crime alone.