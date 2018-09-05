Chiang Mai
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. – George Gissing
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North would end sooner with rain expected to ease by the end of this month and substantially ease next month with the onset of the cold season to be followed by an early dry season.
He warned that the dry season next year might last for a long period of time, hence, people in the region, especially farmers, should use their water sparingly.
Chiang Mai
Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.
The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.
The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.
According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...
Business
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Chiang Mai
Dead Australian found in a Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Komchadluek
The body of a 45 year old Australian has been found at a condo in Chiang Mai. Police and rescue workers were called to the One Plus condo located near the town centre after a maid reported a foul smell coming from the man’s room.
The maid alerted the building's manager who gained access to the room to discover the body. Police say the man was found lying face down and that there were several empty bottles of Thai whisky in the room.
Forensic police say there were no signs of a struggle and that heavy drinking may have contributed to the man’s death. Officers estimate the man had been dead for about a week.
Condo staff say the man had been renting the room for almost a year and that he often stayed in his room alone, drinking and using his computer.
The man’s body was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to est...
