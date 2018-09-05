National
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
More details are emerging in the grisly slaying of the restaurant receptionist “Nong Nurse” gunned down in her car in Nakorn Pathom.
Daily News reports that it’s emerged that she had a boyfriend from The Netherlands who was regularly sending her money and visiting her every three months. Nakorn Pathom court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Wallop “Lop” Huayhongthong on murder and gun charges. He had been the boyfriend of Noppathorn for at least the last nine months. Nakorn Pathom is north-west of Bangkok.
The woman was shot whilst sitting in her car.
But the Court heard that “Lop” found out she was ‘carrying on’ with another man behind his back and visited a house where he found the pair together. The murder followed that encounter.
Pol Col Phaitoon Phitaktham of the Muang Nakorn Pathom police revealed more details of the case to Daily News. The victim had two children but her family home in Ratchaburi broke up and she went to work in Pattaya. There she met a man from the Netherlands who was sending her money every month. He also visited “Nurse” every three months.
The man she was seeing lived in Nakorn Pathom.
Daily News called the alleged murderer “Sia Lop” in their headline which suggests that the alleged murderer was a ‘man of means’.. The report describes the victim as an ‘attractive woman.
SOURCE: Daily News
Chiang Mai
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North ...
National
September Event round-up
The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.
Continue Reading
National
‘Boss’ is off the front page of Interpol – the search for the fugitive Red Bull heir
The Interpol website’s removal of its red notice against Thai fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, involved in a 2012 hit-and-run road incident in which a Bangkok policeman died, will negatively affect an international effort to bring him to justice.
This claim from a senior Thai prosecutor.
While the Interpol matter is directly handled by the Royal Thai Police, Amnaj Chotichai, director-general of the Attorney-General Office’s International Affairs Department, said the red-notice removal should theoretically have no legal effect on the controversial case.
However, he believes the removal will make it more difficult to arrest Vorayuth due to the lack of international public information now available on Interpol’s website.
“When the arrest notice is on the Interpol website, it informs law enforcement and the public [in all member countries] of the arrest notice. This makes it easi...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
Find your dream property in Thailand
Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan
September Event round-up
‘Boss’ is off the front page of Interpol – the search for the fugitive Red Bull heir
Dog drowns off Nai Thon Beach
Phase 2 of the Phuket Old Town underground cabling pushes out to March 2019
Tak woman is 16th rabies death this year
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Urgent notice issued to tattoo operators in Patong
Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Darasamut Underpass closed for maintenance today
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National4 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News5 hours ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene5 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
National6 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
-
News3 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
South6 days ago
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found
-
Samui6 days ago
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
You must be logged in to post a comment Login