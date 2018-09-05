Connect with us

National

Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

More details are emerging in the grisly slaying of the restaurant receptionist “Nong Nurse” gunned down in her car in Nakorn Pathom.

Daily News reports that it’s emerged that she had a boyfriend from The Netherlands who was regularly sending her money and visiting her every three months. Nakorn Pathom court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Wallop “Lop” Huayhongthong on murder and gun charges. He had been the boyfriend of Noppathorn for at least the last nine months. Nakorn Pathom is north-west of Bangkok.

The woman was shot whilst sitting in her car.

But the Court heard that “Lop” found out she was ‘carrying on’ with another man behind his back and visited a house where he found the pair together. The murder followed that encounter.

Pol Col Phaitoon Phitaktham of the Muang Nakorn Pathom police revealed more details of the case to Daily News. The victim had two children but her family home in Ratchaburi broke up and she went to work in Pattaya. There she met a man from the Netherlands who was sending her money every month. He also visited “Nurse” every three months.

The man she was seeing lived in Nakorn Pathom.

Daily News called the alleged murderer “Sia Lop” in their headline which suggests that the alleged murderer was a ‘man of means’.. The report describes the victim as an ‘attractive woman.

SOURCE: Daily News

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing

Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.

As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.

Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.

He said the rainy season for the North ...
Continue Reading

National

September Event round-up

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

Boat enthusiasts rejoice! With several boating events celebrating Thailand’s rich sailing tradition, September is your month! The popular Thai-Laos long-boat racing takes place in Bueng Kan throughout September for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup, while the annual Pa Sak Boat Racing Festival in Saraburi province on September 29-30 has boats attending from all over the country.

The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.

Continue Reading

National

‘Boss’ is off the front page of Interpol – the search for the fugitive Red Bull heir

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

by The Nation Weekend

The Interpol website’s removal of its red notice against Thai fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, involved in a 2012 hit-and-run road incident in which a Bangkok policeman died, will negatively affect an international effort to bring him to justice.

This claim from a senior Thai prosecutor.

While the Interpol matter is directly handled by the Royal Thai Police, Amnaj Chotichai, director-general of the Attorney-General Office’s International Affairs Department, said the red-notice removal should theoretically have no legal effect on the controversial case.

However, he believes the removal will make it more difficult to arrest Vorayuth due to the lack of international public information now available on Interpol’s website.

“When the arrest notice is on the Interpol website, it informs law enforcement and the public [in all member countries] of the arrest notice. This makes it easi...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending