South
Trang councillor arrested over roadwork attacks
A member of the Trang Provincial Administration Council and another Trang resident were brought in for questioning to a military camp yesterday morning (Wednesday). Police say it’s part of the investigation into a case in which unknown assailants burned two road construction machines on the night of July 14 and opened fired on its workers on July 16.
The 56 year old councillor Jareuk Tamang, who was accused of being behind the attacks, was arrested at his home, which was one of the 10 targeted locations in Tambon Na Bin La of Muang Trang that were raided by nearly 100 police and soldiers at 6am.
Another local resident, 40 year old Somneuk Noowong, was apprehended at a separate location and was brought for questioning at the Phraya Ratsadanuphapradit Military Camp by soldiers and police.
The army involvement was because the two incidents against Surat Thani-based contractor Suwit Phaksutheekosol in Tambon Na Bin La were regarded as a national security case as they allegedly involved an influential figure. It was suspected that the two incidents stemmed from major contractors who were upset that a company from Surat Thani won the roadworks contract.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Police in the South have released a sketch of what witnesses described as a “Malay-speaking gunman” after an elderly Buddhist couple were gunned down at their house and furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepha district yesterday.
Read the story from yesterday HERE.
The shop house belonging to 68 year old Uthit Chanrat and wife Boontim Chanrat had been among 10 locations at which insurgents carried out simultaneous arson attacks back in August, 2013.
However, police are not yet ruling out personal conflict being a possible motive. The shooting happened yesterday at noon when two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot the couple.
Police said they had watched footage of the two gunmen fleeing on a...
South
Police suspect insurgents involved in double shooting in Songkhla
An elderly couple have been shot dead at their furniture shop in Songkhla’s Thepa district this afternoon (Sunday) and police suspect it might be linked to the insurgency in the southern provinces.
Police say the shop was among 10 locations of arson or bomb attacks targeted by insurgents back in 2013.
An unknown attacker, or attackers, stormed into the Nikhom furniture shop in Tambon Tha Moung and shot dead shop owner 65 year old Uthit Chanrat and his wife 63 year old Boontim Chanrat with a pistol at around midday today.
A police investigation into the double murder was underway this afternoon and security officers are also taking part to check on possble links to the unrest in the deep south.
The same shop was attacked by arsonists on August 2, 2013, part of a wave of arson or bomb attacks at 10 locations in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwa...
South
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
The accused girl and her boyfriend of three months, Sanpich Kobbai, also allegedly returned to the girl’s home in Songkhla’s Sadao district, to rob her 73 year old grandmother of a gold ring, 300 baht in cash and a cellphone before fleeing.
The suspects phoned the victim’s 45 year old father who rushed his heavily bleeding daughter to hospital. The teen insists her boyfriend did not rape her sister. The boyfriend also denies the accusation, instead claiming his girlfriend seriously wounded her younger sister.
Police have charged the pair with rape of a minor under 13 and theft. As neither had confessed, police will not have them re-enact the crime.
They have been held in separate cells at the Sadao police station as of today. No relatives had visited them or applied for bail relea...
