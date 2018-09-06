Trang councillor arrested over roadwork attacks

A member of the Trang Provincial Administration Council and another Trang resident were brought in for questioning to a military camp yesterday morning (Wednesday). Police say it’s part of the investigation into a case in which unknown assailants burned two road construction machines on the night of July 14 and opened fired on its workers on July 16.

The 56 year old councillor Jareuk Tamang, who was accused of being behind the attacks, was arrested at his home, which was one of the 10 targeted locations in Tambon Na Bin La of Muang Trang that were raided by nearly 100 police and soldiers at 6am.