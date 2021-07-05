Connect with us

Thailand

Deputy Health Minister officially reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street, encourages Covid cooperation

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Dawn in Phuket, Thailand/Flickr

On Sunday, the Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha made an appearance in Phuket to officially reopen the once upon a time popular Lard Yai Walking Street market in Phuket town.

Satit said his Phuket visit was done to “[re]open a safe, confident country without Covid-19”. He further articulated a 3 point plan to achieve this goal. The points are:

  1. Standardisation
  2. Building safety
  3. Building confidence

The Deputy Health Minister expressed his desire to witness Phuket reopen and not “stumble” in the fraught laden Phuket Sandbox plan.

He also clarified the points. he said “standardisation” referred to developing/updating market standards by way of a “flea market, worth buying” campaign, also the matter of street food. That is, he wants the area inside the market to be kept clean and the food sold to be safe and hygienic, which will then build confidence (point 3)

Backtracking, he said that the markets must strictly control entrance/exit points to make sure people clear them. Handwashing facilities must also be supplied, and people must adhere to Covid safety guidelines.

On point 3, Satit said that 70% of market operators/street vendors must be vaccinated and the market itself must be assessed through the Thai Stop COVID+ measures. He did not stipulate what per cent of market operators/street vendors have currently been vaccinated.

He continued on to say that Phuket is ready for tourists, but people need to come together to ensure it works. He added that if a stumbling block appears, the problem will extend to other provinces.

He sidestepped mentioning the closure/stumbling block of the Talad Kaset Fresh market last month.

Dr Danai Teewanda, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, who accompanied Satit spoke highly of the Thai Stop COVID+ initiative which showed through self-assessment reporting that food delivery service/tourist attractions are complying with 100% of the measures. He then cited other impressive self-assessment figures where everything, but flea markets self-reported their compliance as over 80%. Flea markets came in at 75.47%.

Dr Danai added that those who did not pass their self-assessment must improve their compliance within 1 week. Further, “business operators and employees must self-assess through the “Thai Save Thai’” to prevent the spread of Covid.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 seconds ago

Deputy Health Minister officially reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street, encourages Covid cooperation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)48 mins ago

Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Thailand1 hour ago

Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Chaiyaphum man allegedly slits father’s throat
Visa3 hours ago

Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension July 29; office closures
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured
World4 hours ago

Remaining section of collapsed Florida condo building to be demolished overnight
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital closes emergency room until further notice
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Surat Thani province to launch “Samui Plus” re-opening model
Protests5 hours ago

Protesters to be charged over weekend rallies
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox Success? Will Aussies return to Thailand?
Tourism5 hours ago

Tourism Ministry to ask for soft loans to help operators prepare for re-opening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Monday COVID update: 6,166 cases & 50 deaths
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending