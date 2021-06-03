Phuket market linked to woman’s death

A popular Phuket market has been ordered to close until next Wednesday after Covid-19 tracing connected the market to an 86 year old woman’s death.

Health officials have confirmed the unidentified octogenarian’s caretaker has also been infected. 5 more Burmese workers that lived in the same camp as the caretaker have also tested positive.

After the woman’s death and the discovery that 6 people had already tested positive, health officers closed Talad Kaset Fresh market.

Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkhanapilas told the market vendors:

As it became known, swab samples were taken from about 170 migrant workers at the market on May 31, and one of those workers has tested positive.

More than 400 people working at the market have been tested. Further results of the tests are pending.

The mayor reassured other market vendors that there isn’t cause to close the Phuket Municipal Fresh Market because, as far as health officials know, no one from the market has been infected.

At another Phuket market on Ranon Rd, over 100 workers have been swabbed, on Tuesday. Furthermore, the mayor said that if anyone working at the Ranonng Rd market tested positive, it would also be closed down.

He added that the Talad Kaset Fresh would be cleaned and sanitised by Phuket City Municipality staff.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

