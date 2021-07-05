4 schools in Phuket close over Covid fears

4 schools in Kathu, Phuket have closed due to Covid fears.

The 4 municipality schools closed in Phuket follows a parent and a student testing positive for Covid.

The schools that are ordered closed are:

Kathu Municipal School 1 Kathu Municipal School 2 Ket Ho Child Development Center Kathu Child Development Center

The schools are ordered closed by the Kathu Mayor Chaianan Sutthikul. They will be closed from today until July 18. The mayor says students “may’ go back to school on July 19.

Until then, the schools are set to be rigorously cleaned and sanitised.

The Phuket Sandbox commenced 4 days prior.

Earlier, the Thaiger wrote how Deputy Health Minister officially reopened Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on or for instant updates on your mobile

👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our

🔍 Post a or

🔔 to our daily email newsletter, or ask about

👍 Follow us on , , and

📺 or our YouTube channel for daily video updates