Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via the Royal Thai Government

The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 continues to rise with 6,166 new Covid-19 cases and 50 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 289,233 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 2,276 virus-related deaths. Of those numbers, 260,370 cases and 2,182 were recorded after April 1 in the current wave of infections.

The rapid-spreading Delta variant of the virus, first found in India, is becoming more prevalent in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.

“Today the Department of Disease Control, at the meeting, made an observation that the number of new confirmed cases outside Bangkok Metropolitan area is now steadily increasing due to the spread of the new variant, the Delta strain, which is becoming more prevalent nationwide as well.”

Thailand now has 63,520 active Covid-19 cases, a record high as cases continue to rise. Of those currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, 2,199 patients are in critical condition with 603 on ventilators for serious respiratory symptoms.

With the number of Covid-19 patient deaths still high, Pensom says it is a reminder that people must continue to abide by disease control measures.

“This is a harsh reminder that we must still observe public health measures, regardless of our overall fatigue of the situation because letting our guards down, even for a short moment could be the cause of more infections and even possible deaths.”

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,729 new cases today. Public hospitals have reported a shortage of available beds, particularly in intensive care units.

“Right now, in Bangkok, more than 90% of hospital beds are now occupied.”

With asymptomatic patients being admitted to hospitals and field hospitals, crowding facilities, the Department of Medical Services is now updating guidelines for home isolation as well as standard guidelines for “community isolation centres,” Pensom says. Health officials are also working to improve capacity at hospitals and field hospitals.

To help reduce crowding at Bangkok hospitals, more than 30 provinces have joined the “No One Left Behind” campaign, allowing residents who test positive for the Covid-19 while in Bangkok to return to their home province for treatment.

Covid cases remain high in provinces surrounding the capital with 411 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 389 in Samut Sakhon, 352 in Pathum Thani, 270 in Nonthaburi, 212 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, 143 in Nakhon Pathom and 279 in Chon Buri.

Covid infections are also still on the rise in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border with 318 new cases reported in Songkhla and 133 in Pattani.

“We continue to have clusters and infections in the same provinces.”

While the same provinces top the list of highest cases each day, Pensom says the number of cases in other provinces is steadily increasing. The CCSA is looking into new disease control measures to “flatten the curve,” Pensom says, adding that the public is urged to abide by current rules and to limit travel “at all costs.”

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

image

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

