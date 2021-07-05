Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 continues to rise with 6,166 new Covid-19 cases and 50 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 289,233 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 2,276 virus-related deaths. Of those numbers, 260,370 cases and 2,182 were recorded after April 1 in the current wave of infections.
The rapid-spreading Delta variant of the virus, first found in India, is becoming more prevalent in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.
“Today the Department of Disease Control, at the meeting, made an observation that the number of new confirmed cases outside Bangkok Metropolitan area is now steadily increasing due to the spread of the new variant, the Delta strain, which is becoming more prevalent nationwide as well.”
Thailand now has 63,520 active Covid-19 cases, a record high as cases continue to rise. Of those currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, 2,199 patients are in critical condition with 603 on ventilators for serious respiratory symptoms.
With the number of Covid-19 patient deaths still high, Pensom says it is a reminder that people must continue to abide by disease control measures.
“This is a harsh reminder that we must still observe public health measures, regardless of our overall fatigue of the situation because letting our guards down, even for a short moment could be the cause of more infections and even possible deaths.”
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,729 new cases today. Public hospitals have reported a shortage of available beds, particularly in intensive care units.
“Right now, in Bangkok, more than 90% of hospital beds are now occupied.”
With asymptomatic patients being admitted to hospitals and field hospitals, crowding facilities, the Department of Medical Services is now updating guidelines for home isolation as well as standard guidelines for “community isolation centres,” Pensom says. Health officials are also working to improve capacity at hospitals and field hospitals.
To help reduce crowding at Bangkok hospitals, more than 30 provinces have joined the “No One Left Behind” campaign, allowing residents who test positive for the Covid-19 while in Bangkok to return to their home province for treatment.
Covid cases remain high in provinces surrounding the capital with 411 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 389 in Samut Sakhon, 352 in Pathum Thani, 270 in Nonthaburi, 212 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, 143 in Nakhon Pathom and 279 in Chon Buri.
Covid infections are also still on the rise in Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border with 318 new cases reported in Songkhla and 133 in Pattani.
“We continue to have clusters and infections in the same provinces.”
While the same provinces top the list of highest cases each day, Pensom says the number of cases in other provinces is steadily increasing. The CCSA is looking into new disease control measures to “flatten the curve,” Pensom says, adding that the public is urged to abide by current rules and to limit travel “at all costs.”
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom
Chaiyaphum man allegedly slits father’s throat
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension July 29; office closures
Factory explodes in Samut Prakan, at least a dozen injured
Remaining section of collapsed Florida condo building to be demolished overnight
Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital closes emergency room until further notice
Phuket reviews taxi rates after “Sandbox” tourists report high prices
Surat Thani province to launch “Samui Plus” re-opening model
Protesters to be charged over weekend rallies
Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox Success? Will Aussies return to Thailand?
Tourism Ministry to ask for soft loans to help operators prepare for re-opening
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Monday COVID update: 6,166 cases & 50 deaths
Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone building airport, crime feared
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket1 day ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Phuket4 days ago
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
- Thailand4 days ago
More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19