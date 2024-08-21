Thai delivery rider’s ghostly order leaves taste of mystery

Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai food delivery rider in Bangkok recounted his eerie experience to the public, claiming that he received an order from a dead police officer.

The delivery rider, 30 year old Suttinai Khamchuen, shared with Channel 7 that he works two jobs as a volunteer rescuer and a Bolt delivery rider. The strange and spooky incident occurred at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 19.

The customer informed Suttinai that he was an officer at Pakkret Police Station in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. He requested Suttinai to purchase six bottles of water and two cups of coffee and deliver them to the police station.

Upon arrival, Suttinai informed the officers at the police station that he was there to deliver the items. However, the officers refused to accept them, stating that no one at the station placed the order. Suttinai decided to leave the items outside the station and left.

Suttinai later asked a friend to check the name of the police officer who placed the order and discovered that the officer died of lung cancer in February.

Suttinai inquired further with other police officers and found that he was not the first rider to encounter this incident. Another food delivery rider previously delivered six bottles of water and coffee to the station under similar circumstances.

Suttinai, who as a volunteer rescuer encountered many lifeless bodies, said that nothing had ever made him feel as eerie as this recent experience.

Although Suttinai was not entirely convinced that what he experienced was a ghost story, he acknowledged the possibility that someone might have been playing a prank on him and other delivery riders for fun. Nonetheless, he decided to make merit for the deceased police officer to bring peace of mind.

Suttinai was not the first delivery rider to share a ghost story with the public. Many delivery riders, app-based drivers, and taxi drivers have shared their ghostly experiences, particularly on ghost story programmes.

The most renowned ghost story among them involved a taxi driver who picked up two women in black dresses, only for them to vanish from the cab upon arrival at Samian Nari Temple in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

The two women were believed to have been victims who were run over and killed by a train while on their way to attend their mother’s funeral.