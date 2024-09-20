Shoppers rush post-flood markets in Chiang Rai for bargains

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Shoppers flocked to the Sai Lom Joi Market and Doi Wao Market in Chiang Rai‘s Mae Sai district to purchase discounted goods following the recent floodwaters receding.

The bustling atmosphere saw a surge of visitors eager to take advantage of the low prices on offer. This annual post-flood shopping event has become a tradition for these border trade markets.

Floodwaters receded, prompting an influx of tourists and locals to the Sai Lom Joi Market and Doi Wao Market yesterday. They came in droves to buy cheap products, a customary activity following the flooding season in this trading hub. The excitement was palpable as shoppers seized the opportunity to find bargains, particularly on electrical appliances starting from just 10 baht.

Both flood-damaged items and clearance stock were available at reduced prices. The variety of goods ranged from electrical appliances to miscellaneous items and snacks, all brought in by eager vendors. Despite some stalls still undergoing cleanup and not fully operational, the market buzzed with activity.

Electrical stores were particularly popular. Products on sale included items with damaged packaging but still functional. Prices started as low as 10 baht. However, any items damaged by the floodwaters were not put up for sale. Shoppers showed keen interest, resulting in a significant number of purchases.

“Although some shops are still cleaning up, the turnout has been incredible. People are excited to find good deals after the flood.”

“It’s a great chance to buy items we need at lower prices. Even with some damage, the products are still a bargain.”

“Every year, we see this surge in visitors after the floods. It’s a challenging time, but the community’s support makes a huge difference.”

The Sai Lom Joi Market and Doi Wao Market serve as vital lifelines for the community, providing essential goods at affordable prices. The annual post-flood tradition ensures that these markets remain a cornerstone of local life, fostering a sense of togetherness and economic stability, reported KhaoSod.