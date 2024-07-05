DP World to transform Thailand into regional transport hub

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

DP World, the global supply chain and logistics powerhouse based in Dubai is set to propose a plan to the Thai government aimed at transforming Thailand into a regional transport hub, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

The announcement came yesterday following a meeting between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, at Government House on Wednesday, July 3. The discussion focused on exploring potential investment opportunities in Thailand.

Thailand’s strategic location, bridging the Indian and Pacific oceans, combined with DP World’s logistics expertise, could significantly enhance the country’s logistics infrastructure.

DP World plans to present a comprehensive strategy to improve connectivity from Malaysia through Bangkok to Laos and China within the next three to four months.

Suriya stated that DP World is keen to help Thailand leverage its geographical advantage. The Land Bridge will be an integral part of DP World’s broader project.

Founded in 2005, DP World manages 70 million container units annually, transported by approximately 70,000 ships, which represents 10% of global container traffic. The company operates 82 ports across 40 countries and has a workforce of 111,000 employees in 75 countries. In the Asia Pacific region, it employs over 7,000 people and manages ports and terminals in 19 locations.

The Land Bridge project remains contentious due to its scale and potential impact on local communities.

In the House of Representatives yesterday, Pheu Thai MP Sriyada Palimanpan raised concerns about the government’s approach to mitigating the project’s impact on residents.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri responded that investors involved in the megaproject would be mandated to establish a compensation fund for residents affected by land expropriation.

The Land Bridge project aims to link Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand with Ranong on the Andaman Sea. The initiative seeks to develop a comprehensive logistics network, which will include deep-water ports in both provinces, a railway system, and a motorway, effectively connecting the two provinces by land and sea, reported Bangkok Post.