Deceased police officer potentially 16th victim of Thai cyanide serial killer

Photo via Channel 3

A shocking revelation has emerged in the case of the notorious Thai cyanide serial killer as a relative of a police officer who passed away three years ago claims that the deceased might be the killer’s 16th victim. This suspicion arises from the fact that the officer had a meeting with the alleged murderer, Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, shortly before suffering a fatal heart attack.

Sararat, the prime suspect in the cyanide poisoning spree, has been linked to 15 victims, with 14 of them tragically losing their lives. Her most recent target was Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, a Thai woman who fell victim to the poison on April 14 of this year. The latest confirmed victim was identified as Monthathip, a 37 year old woman.

All the victims had close connections with Sararat, and a significant number were either police officers themselves or had ties to the police force. Shockingly, two police officers became victims of Sararat’s poison, with their deaths occurring shortly after lending her money or investing in her businesses.

The unnamed police officer, suspected to be the 16th victim, passed away in November 2020 due to a sudden heart attack. Friends and family members became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his death, as his physical appearance after passing seemed unusual compared to typical heart attack cases.

According to the relative, the deceased officer had already retired when he met Sararat the day before his untimely demise. They had arranged to meet at a restaurant to discuss a potential real estate business venture. The officer was known to be in good health and underwent regular check-ups.

Additionally, the relative disclosed that another potential victim, Kantima “Pla” Paesa-ard, a 36 year old friend of Sararat who resided in the same province of Phetchaburi, narrowly escaped an attempted murder in the same week. Kantima was enticed to consume a herb mixed with cyanide but managed to survive. These incidents led the relative to firmly believe in Sararat’s culpability.

A report from Channel 3 revealed that the deceased officer had relocated from a police station in Phetchaburi province to one in Ratchaburi province, where Sararat had resided before retirement. This connection raises the possibility that Sararat and the officer were acquainted with each other.

The concerned relative has called upon the police and relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the case and bring additional charges against Sararat. However, no recent updates regarding the progress of the investigation have been provided by the police at this time.

Sarat’s lawyer, Thannicha “Patch” Ek-suwannawat, was accused by police of hiding and damaging case evidence and summoned for further questioning. However, the lawyer did not respond to the summon. The authorities issued a second summons, requesting the lawyer’s presence by the end of this month. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.