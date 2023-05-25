New Thai PM urged to become ambassador for tourism boost

Photo via Facebook/ Pita Limjaroenrat - พิธา ลิ้มเจริญรัตน์

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) urged the new Prime Minister (PM) to become a tourism ambassador to boost the Thai tourism industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) identified the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limcharoenrat, as an ideal candidate for this role, given his potential to significantly boost the tourism sector.

TCT President Chamnarn Sisawat told KhaoSod that the Deputy Leader of the MFP, Sirikanya Tansakun, plans to discuss the future of the Thai tourism industry with the private sector and TCT but has not yet set a confirmation date.

Chamnarn added that he is prepared to discuss with the MFP and other parties that he wanted to see the new PM be an ambassador for Thai tourism.

TAT Governor Yutthasak Supasorn disclosed that Pita would make an excellent ambassador for Thai tourism due to his appeal to the younger generation. Yuthasak believes that Pita could attract more young travellers, especially from East Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

Yuthasak said…

“Having Pita as a tourism ambassador for Thailand would be great. As a KOL (key opinion leader), he would encourage domestic tourism.”

Yutthasak also noted that the formation of the new government is expected to be finalized by August, coinciding with the high season for tourism in Thailand. If the new government actively supports the tourism industry, it would greatly assist the TAT in achieving the target of attracting 25 million foreign tourists throughout 2023.

TCT president Chamnarn explained that the demand for tourism is not a concern, with foreign travellers likely to reach at least 25 million this year. However, the country’s tourism infrastructure needed to be improved to offer impressive experiences that will entice tourists to return to the same destinations.

The current Deputy PM, Wissanu Krea-ngam, reported to the media on Tuesday, May 23, that the current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will continue in office until August 11 as the Election Commission of Thailand scheduled the official announcement of the election results for July 13.

Wissanu further revealed that a parliamentary meeting may be convened on July 25 to appoint the President of the National Assembly, followed by another parliamentary gathering on August 3 to vote for the new PM. The establishment of the new committee is expected to occur within one week following the vote.