Brit stabbed to death with sickle by Thai neighbour, inquest hears

An inquest at a court in the UK concluded that a British man died from brain stem and spinal cord contusion after being stabbed in the neck with a sickle by his Thai neighbour in a row over loud music last year.

In January 2022, 49 year old Marcus Evans from Somerset, England, was playing music from a Bluetooth speaker and drinking with another Brit, 55 year old Shaun Dagnan, outside of his girlfriend’s house in Mueang district of Kanchanaburi province late at night.

It is believed that Evans’ 23 year old neighbour Prasut Thipthep grew displeased with the loud noise, leading to an altercation. Prasut attacked Evans with a sickle – a sharp, curved knife used for harvesting – leaving him with a gaping wound in the back of his neck.

Evans’ body was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood outside of the house by his 33 year old girlfriend Wassana Muanchit, who drove 90 miles from Bangkok back to her home after a concerned neighbour told her to check up on Evans.

Wassana called police to the house where they found Evans lying motionless with severe stab wounds on his neck. Evans’ friend Dagnan, who was also attacked with the sickle, was rushed to Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital with serious injuries. Dagnan underwent an operation on his skull and collarbone.

Officers from Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station seized the harvesting tool from the scene as evidence.

Evans’ girlfriend Wassana was left devastated after losing her partner of five years. She said…

“I was out of my mind because I loved him so much. He was the love of my life.”

Police allowed Wassana to approach her neighbour. She said…

“I looked into his eyes. I was still so angry at him. I asked him, ‘Why did you kill my husband?’

“He gave me a monthly allowance and my expenses are high, but my husband took amazing care of me. Now I don’t know what to do because I will have nobody to support me.”

The assistant coroner at Somerset Coroner’s Court, Stephen Covell, ruled said that Evans died at 2.51am on January 22, 2022, from “brain stem and spinal cord contusion” after sustaining a “knife wound to the back of the neck, inflicted by a male neighbour who had become angered by noise being created by the deceased and a friend during a late evening,” reports The Mirror.

Thai Police found Evans’ Thai neighbour hiding in a nearby house, shaking and covered in blood and arrested him under suspicion of murdering Marcus Evans of British nationality and the attempted murder of Shaun Dagnan. Prasut confessed to the charges, according to lead investigator Pol. Lt. Gen. Thanayut Vuthijarathamrong.

Evans’ 59 year old Italian friend Adria Licci said…

“I was friends with the man who died and the one who was injured. They also knew the attacker and they had drinks with him before and had given him cigarettes. They used to joke with him a lot. I’d never seen the three of them arguing before until last night when I heard them all shouting at about 3am.”