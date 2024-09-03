Major Udon Thani pub to reopen after partners resolve dispute

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A major pub in Udon Thani will reopen by the end of this month following a negotiation between its partners. Over 100 employees, left jobless by the sudden closure, can now look forward to returning to work.

Employees from a prominent pub in Udon Thani municipality filed a complaint yesterday, September 2, with the Udon Thani Governor through the Damrongdhama Centre. The abrupt and indefinite closure of the establishment without prior notice had left more than 100 workers in a lurch, without jobs or income. The employees demanded that the pub’s partners address the issue and pay the outstanding wages and compensation.

A meeting was held at the Kamchanod Conference Room in the Udon Thani Provincial Hall, organised by the Damrongdhama Centre. Present were Natchanan Taesuwan and Ariya Taesuwan, board members of Udon Wanwan Co., Ltd., and the entertainment venue operators known as Sia Pae and Sia John. The Welfare and Labour Protection Office of Udon Thani and lawyer Techatham Lohitdee participated as mediators.

The negotiations were tense and prolonged, lasting several hours with heated exchanges, including personal insults. Mediators had to intervene to calm the situation. A representative from the Welfare and Labour Protection Office advised that in instances of temporary closure, companies are required to pay regular or daily wages to employees.

For non-salaried or daily-wage workers, companies should calculate and pay compensation according to previously agreed terms and the minimum labour laws. Any cessation of business must comply with these legal requirements.

Resolution

A resolution was finally reached. Sia John agreed to withdraw as a shareholder and presented a financial statement showing an investment of approximately 40%, amounting to 16 million baht. Sia Pae agreed to buy back all shares and continue operating the pub, with plans to reopen by the end of this month. The attending employees celebrated the decision enthusiastically.

Ratchadaporn Muangkao, a senior legal officer at the Udon Thani Damrongdhama Centre, disclosed that Sia John would submit a report detailing the financial investments and assets within the company to the managing director by September 5. Upon completion of the review by September 20, the outstanding expenses will be settled with Sia John by September 30. The other partner committed to reopening the pub, ensuring that the over 100 employees could resume work.

Both parties have agreed to meet again on September 20 at the Damrongdhama Centre to finalise the review. If either party fails to comply with the agreement, legal action can be taken immediately. Once the payments are settled, the partner repurchasing the shares guarantees the employees that the business will undoubtedly be up and running again, reported KhaoSod.