Amnesty or agony: Lese majeste debate set to spark fireworks in Parliament

In a political powder keg ready to ignite, the long-awaited report on offering amnesty for those charged under the contentious lese majeste law is finally set to hit the parliamentary floor this Thursday, after being kicked down the road twice. It’s all eyes on the House panel bringing the heat, with Sasinan Thammanithinan, the outspoken People’s Party MP and committee spokesperson, confirming the showdown.

Chaired by PM’s Office minister Chusak Sirinil, the committee is dealing with sparks flying over whether to include Section 112—the infamous lese majeste law—in the amnesty proposal. It’s a battleground for coalition partners Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation, and the Democrats, with none backing down without a fight.

Pheu Thai Party’s voice in the matter, Cherdchai Tantisirin, revealed that the nuts and bolts of the amnesty proposals are nearly ready to roll, but Parliament must first weigh in on the fiery findings from the Chusak committee. This is breaking new ground, being the first amnesty to consider the hot-button Section 112 offences.

The committee has laid out three explosive options: extend an olive branch to Section 112 offenders, shut them out entirely, or navigate the tricky waters of conditional amnesty. They’ve zoomed in on a compromise, considering amnesty only for those who broke the lese majeste law unintentionally, while slamming the door on deliberate offenders.

On Monday, seasoned Democrat MP and former top dog Jurin Laksanawisit warned the study was as divisive as it gets and could unleash a minefield of legal mayhem.

“Should Parliament give the committee’s conclusions the green light, it’ll be a hot potato dumped straight into the government’s lap.”

Brace yourselves, as this debate promises to be a rollercoaster of political drama—you won’t want to miss it!

In related news, independent lawyer Thirayut Suwankesorn, renowned for dismantling the Move Forward Party, launched a scathing complaint against the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its influential patriarch, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The complaint, submitted to the Constitutional Court at 10.30am, October 10, accuses them of a serious breach of constitutional protocol, alleging attempts to undermine the country’s constitutional monarchy.