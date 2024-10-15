Kao Thailand celebrates 60 years of clean streaks, happy households

Picture courtesy of Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., is rolling out the red carpet for its 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades of serving Thai households with beloved brands like Attack, Magiclean, Haiter, Curel, and Laurier.

As the first overseas arm of Japan’s iconic Kao Corporation, established in 1964, Kao Thailand has been banging the drum for hygiene & protection while upping the ante with high-value, eco-friendly products across the globe—from Asia to North America and beyond.

Kao isn’t just in the game for profits. They’ve woven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their strategy, aiming to gift the world a sustainable future. From debuting Thailand’s first powder shampoo, Feather Shampoo, back in 1967, to pushing the envelope with Bioré GUARD Mos Block Serum, Kao’s technology continually evolves, keeping it at the heartbeat of Thai society.

In its mission to fulfil the ambitious Mid-term Plan K27, Kao is on a Build Global Sharp Top Businesses crusade and has inked a game-changing MOU with Charoen Pokphand Group (CPG). Together, they’re committed to concocting cutting-edge, sustainable products and amplifying Kao Thailand’s role as a global flagship in innovation.

Kao chief Yoshihiro Hasebe said climate issues are pitting global and local challenges.

“A single company can’t do it alone. Joining hands with CP Group, Thailand’s retail titan, positions us to fast-track our impact on Thai lives.”

Eco-friendly

By 2025, expect some sustainable magic: CP Group’s house brand will get a Kao makeover, with eco-friendly Japanese goodies hitting the shelves at 7-Eleven, Lotus’s, and Makro. They’re also delving into Shelf-Ready Displays and going full throttle in the chemical biz—a side hustle in agriculture and infrastructure, both CP strong suits.

Kao’s not stopping there. They’ve launched the Guard the Future project, arming Thailand against dengue and other mosquito-borne nasties. In cahoots with the Thai Ministry of Public Health and Mahidol University, Kao’s arsenal includes the Bioré GUARD Mos Block Serum and ARS Mos Shooter, taking on mozzie menaces headfirst.

Tackling the battle against plastic waste, Kao introduced its groundbreaking tech, turning PET waste into NEWTLAC 5000—an asphalt modifier that amps up road durability by five times. This innovation promises to pave the way for stronger, longer-lasting roads, with its sights set on a Thai debut.

After 60 marvellous years, Kao Thailand proudly boasts 11 leading brands, delivering smiles and protection from every corner of daily life. From Attack to Merries, Kao pledges to keep sprinkling smiles and sustainable magic across the Land of Smiles for another 60 years.