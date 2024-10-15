Shorely not: Pattaya official demands justice after sea-pee clash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:34, 15 October 2024| Updated: 16:34, 15 October 2024
Shorely not: Pattaya official demands justice after sea-pee clash
Photo via Channel 7

A municipal official in Pattaya is seeking justice after two Thai men attempted to assault him for warning them not to pee in the sea. The men also refused to pay fines for their wrongdoing.

The chief of Jomtien Pattaya Municipality Office, Sawate Permpoon, reached out to Channel 7 to share the confrontation with two Thai men on Sunday, October 13 at about 2pm, and also to raise awareness among other beachgoers to help keep the beach and sea clean.

Sawate told the media that the office received a complaint from tourists enjoying the beach, who reported that two men were urinating into the sea in front of many beachgoers. The complainants also shared a picture of the men with the officials.

Sawate and his team immediately rushed to the scene to warn the men about their illegal actions. He pointed out that their behaviour damaged Pattaya’s image and violated the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of Pattaya City.

According to Sawate, the men ignored his warning and became angry at him and his subordinates, so they left the scene and returned to the office. However, the two followed them to the office, where another argument ensued.

In the video shared by Sawate, he and one of the suspects can be heard exchanging words.

Suspect: “You must respect me!”
Sawate: “Respect you for what? You don’t even respect me!”
Suspect: “If I don’t respect you, why the f*ck did I pay respect to you before?”
Sawate: “Look at what you’re saying! Punch me if you dare! Do it!”

Sawate said he simply wanted cooperation from tourists and locals to refrain from urinating in public at tourist attractions.

The incident prompted Pattaya Mayor Porramate Ngarmpichate to summon the two individuals and urge them to pay a fine in accordance with the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act.

However, the two refused to pay, claiming they did not have any cash on them. They stated they would wait for a court order to pay the fine. It is unclear whether the police will intervene and proceed with further legal action against them.

