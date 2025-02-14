DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) has expressed support for the government’s proposal to conduct a feasibility study on a cable car project within Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province.

DASTA director Thitipong Khiawpaisan stated that Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong instructed the agency to undertake the study of this contentious project. The study will encompass cable car design, the completion of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, and public hearings to gather feedback.

The findings will be presented to the National Environment Board (NEB) before the Cabinet decides on the project’s approval. On January 15, Thitipong, along with DASTA officials, Loei provincial officials, the National Park chief, and local community networks, inspected the proposed cable car site.

The inspection indicated that the project if executed, could benefit the national park and Loei province by promoting employment, improving access to the site, enhancing security management, and aiding in the preservation of natural resources.

Following the inspection, the project study received approval on January 20 from DASTA, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Budget Bureau, and the Comptroller General’s Department.

The inspection report was presented to Sorawong on January 27, who committed to continuing support for the project.

DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of พรรคเพื่อไทย

Saran Timsuwan, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Loei, noted that the cable car project gained attention after a vendor died on February 7 while climbing Phu Kradeung. The vendor collapsed en route to his shop at the Sam Kok Wha location, with the exact cause of death being unclear.

Saran mentioned that the government has shown support for the project. Recently appointed DASTA board members are prioritising the cable car project with significant progress anticipated in March.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during a visit to Loei, expressed her desire to support the project, emphasising its potential to enhance tourism and improve park management and accessibility, reported Bangkok Post.

Providing additional options for reaching the top of Phu Kradueng, currently accessible solely by foot and helicopter, would facilitate the management and conservation of the hill as a popular destination.

