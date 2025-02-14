Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok
Royal Thai Police (RTP) swooped in to save 21 year old student from the clutches of a call centre scam in Bangkok.

The young woman, Jidapha, was deceived into surrendering her valuable gold and instructed to hide out in a hotel under mysterious threats, leaving her parents anxiously hanging on every second.

On Wednesday, February 12, at precisely 11.45pm, Jidapha’s father, Chan, frantically reported her disappearance to Phasi Charoen district police.

Jidapha had vanished from their Bang Khae home with her precious jewellery, a necklace weighing 2 baht, another 1 baht, and a ring of 3.75 grammes, claiming she had errands. Unable to reach her, Chan feared for her safety and turned to the police for help.

The investigation unfolded like a gripping mystery, revealing Jidapha’s desperate attempts to borrow money from friends, a red flag suggesting she’d fallen victim to a slick call centre gang.

Police Colonel Pramote sprang into action, ordering an urgent search with the Crime Suppression Division lending a hand and scouring CCTV footage. Jidapha was finally located at the Diamond Hotel in Phasi Charoen.

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture of Jidapha on her phone courtesy of KhaoSod

Jidapha recounted the nerve-wracking call that started it all, supposedly from AIS, accusing her of computer crime and gambling.

The call was transferred to a phony police officer, demanding her parents’ banking details. When her parents wisely refused, the scammers threatened her into coughing up 100,000 baht under the guise of avoiding legal repercussions.

They instructed her to sell her gold, hole up in a hotel, and load the Binance trading app to link to her bank account.

Fortunately, police intervened before any money changed hands, uncovering the scam just in time. Jidapha was safely escorted back to Phasi Charoen Police Station, where she reunited with her relieved and tearful parents.

“I’m more grateful for her safety than the lost gold,” Chan expressed, full of appreciation for the police’s swift action.

Police Colonel Pramote lauded the successful outcome, attributing it to effective CCTV tracking and technical sleuthing that stopped Jidapha from transferring funds. He issued a stern warning to the public about scammers preying on fear and impersonating officials for gain.

“Remember, no legitimate government or police agency will ever demand financial transactions over the phone.”

If you spot any suspicious activity concerning tech or drug-related crimes, reach out to Phasi Charoen police station or call 02-4551718.

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Jidapha thanks Thai police for her rescue. Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

