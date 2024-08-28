Nonthaburi loan sharks flee after victim disarms them with machete

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Several loan sharks in Nonthaburi, armed with a machete, targeted the wrong person and fled in panic after a 56 year old man managed to disarm them, later claiming they had been assaulted.

Relatives of the man in question, Aran, reported that a gang of loan sharks invaded his home at 6pm yesterday, August 27, wielding a machete to collect a debt.

Aran fought back and succeeded in taking the machete from them, causing the gang to abandon their vehicle and flee the scene. The incident took place in a house in Moo 5, Saothonghin subdistrict, Bangyai district, Nonthaburi province.

Officers from Bangyai Police Station arrived at the scene to investigate and collect evidence, including the motorcycle, helmets, and the machete used in the incident. They also took Aran in for further questioning.

Aran recounted the events, stating that at around 2pm, a man on a motorcycle arrived at his house, asking for his partner Aoy, who was not home at the time. Aran informed the man that Aoy was out selling goods, but the man refused to leave, claiming he couldn’t reach her by phone.

Aran warned the man that he was trespassing, reiterating that he had not borrowed any money. The man still refused to leave, angering Aran, who then demanded he leave the premises.

Confrontation

Two hours later, the same man returned with friends, arriving on four motorcycles, totalling about seven people. The initial man dismounted and approached Aran with a drawn machete, pointing it at him. The gang, wearing helmets, began hitting and throwing beer bottles at Aran. As the man brandished the machete to strike, Aran fought back and managed to seize the weapon.

Realising they were outmatched, the gang attempted to flee, but Aran called out to his brother, who was nearby, to block their escape route. His brother grabbed a hose and helped chase the gang away, forcing them to scatter in different directions.

Aran insisted he had no prior knowledge of the loan sharks and that they had come to collect a debt from his partner, who lived in a different house. He maintained that he had no involvement in any loans and questioned why they targeted him. Adding insult to injury, the gang later filed a complaint with the police, accusing Aran of assaulting them first.

Further investigation revealed that the loan sharks had indeed invaded Aran’s home. Consequently, they were charged with trespassing.

In an attempt to resolve the matter, the loan sharks offered to pay 20,000 baht for Aran’s medical expenses and waive the 10,000 baht debt if Aran dropped the charges. Preferring to avoid further conflict with the gang, Aran agreed to the settlement, reported KhaoSod.