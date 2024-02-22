Danish man in handbag theft case makes tearful plea in Thai court

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

A Danish national made a tearful plea at the Samut Prakan Provincial Court, denying accusations of theft involving a high-end Celine handbag and five other items.

The crime which unfolded three months after the Danish man, Jesper Jensen’s arrest at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, took a surprising turn during his first formal hearing on Monday, February 19.

Jensen, appearing in court sans his defence lawyer, limped into the room gripping ankle chains, his tall frame adorned with tattoos, clad in brown shorts and a sand-coloured shirt, marked with his prisoner number 12. His defence attorney scrambled to secure the 47 year old’s denial statement, yet failed to furnish an official account of the events leading to Jensen’s arrest.

Facing interrogation from the public prosecutor, Jensen, aided by his interpreter Gregers Moller, recounted discovering an unattended bag at the airport, allegedly with intentions to return it before being struck with a sudden stomach upset, necessitating a restroom visit. Upon his return, Jensen claimed to have spotted officials, prompting him to return some items, inadvertently mixed with his belongings. However, his attempt was futile as authorities apprehended him shortly after, leading to his arrest.

As the proceedings unfolded, the public prosecutor scrutinised surveillance footage, indicating potential support for Jensen’s claims. Jensen gave his statement and with the defence lawyer’s return, the document was finalised and signed by all parties, marking the conclusion of the hearing, reported ScandAsia.

Escorted by law enforcement, Jensen, visibly distraught, lamented fears of losing touch with his family as he was led away. The Danish man’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 16 and 17. Claiming scant support from his homeland, Jensen alleges minimal assistance from the Danish embassy and unmet requests to meet with a Danish priest.

