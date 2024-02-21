Malaysian arrested for rape, theft of 1.2 million baht from Thai ex-wife

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested a Malaysian man at his Bangkok condominium for raping his Thai ex-wife, stealing 1.2 million baht from her, and stabbing her dog at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last year.

The 53 year old Malaysian man, Lee Woon Earnx, was subject to an arrest warrant following his break-in at the residence of his ex-wife, Noon, on March 9 last year. On that day, Lee unlawfully entered Noon’s house, situated in the Thasala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. He threatened Noon with a knife and raped her.

After the sexual assault, Lee tied Noon with a chain and forced her to reveal where her money was hidden. To save her life, Noon gave Lee her 1.2 million baht savings in cash. Lee then threw a chair at the dog and stabbed it.

The neighbours heard the noise and screams and came to Noon’s aid. Lee threatened Noon and her neighbours before leaving the scene.

Follow us on :













Noon filed a complaint against her ex-husband at Thasala Police Station. Officers tracked down Lee and found him hiding in a condominium in the Huay Kwang district of Bangkok.

Thasala Police Station officers coordinated with officers in Bangkok and arrested Lee yesterday, February 20, at his accommodation. Lee denied all charges but officers were not convinced by his pleas. He was taken to Nakhon Si Thammarat province for further questioning and was initially charged with four offences including:

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty is imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Section 339 of the Criminal Law: committing theft by using or threatening to use force. The penalty is imprisonment for five to 10 years and a fine of 100,000 to 200,000 baht.

Section 365 of the Criminal Law: trespassing by using force or threat. The punishment is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Section 381 of the Criminal Law: committing cruelty to animals. The penalty is imprisonment for up to one month, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.