Mother awaits DNA confirmation to lay daughter to rest in Ubon Ratchathani

The grieving mother of a young woman known affectionately as Nunn faces a distressing wait to perform the last rites for her daughter. It is anticipated that the process to release the body will take approximately one week.

The forensic department at the Police Hospital began DNA collection procedures at 10am, today, February 22, to confirm the identity of the individual. The mother of Chollada, whose surname has been withheld for privacy, expressed through a brief phone call her state of shock and uncertainty on how to bring her daughter’s remains back to their home in Ubon Ratchathani Province. She currently awaits further communication from the police as no coordination has been made regarding when she can collect her daughter’s body, reported KhaoSod.

Police Major General Supichai Limvivatwong, the Commander of the Forensic Science Institute at the Police Hospital, confirmed that after receiving the body presumed to be Chollada’s, DNA samples were collected successfully. He further explained that forensic officials have extracted a DNA profile from the body for comparison with family members. It is understood that the investigative officers have already collected DNA from the mother, and the next step is to compare the samples to confirm the identity.

When questioned about which tissue samples could be collected from the body, given that it was severely burnt, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supichai explained that samples were taken from thigh muscles that are expected to be viable for DNA extraction. If the muscle tissue has not degraded and the DNA is intact, the verification process will take no more than three days.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Supichai expressed confidence that the results would be clear within the week, after which the family could be contacted to collect the body for religious ceremonies. However, if muscle tissue proves unsuitable for testing, bone samples will be taken instead, potentially extending the timeframe, but he believes it will not exceed one additional week.

