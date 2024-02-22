Teen motorcyclist dies in Nonthaburi accident en route to school

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck early this morning when a high school student was killed in a road accident on his way to school. The 18 year old boy lost control of his motorcycle and was subsequently run over by a passing van, leading to his immediate death.

The incident occurred on the busy four-lane Ban Kluai-Sai Noi Road in the Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi province, just in front of the Laddaville Village. Police, including Deputy Inspector Songkiat Janyasri from the Bang Bua Thong Police Station, forensic scientists, and the Poh Teck Tueng Foundation, were swiftly notified around 7am and descended upon the scene to conduct their investigation.

Upon arrival, they discovered Watvichot’s body in the middle of the road, still dressed in his school uniform, with severe injuries and bleeding from his head. Close to his body, his Honda Wave motorcycle lay on the side of the road with visible scrapes on the side and brake handle. Approximately 50 metres away, the van involved in the accident was found, and the 51 year old driver, Viroj, was waiting to give his statement to the police.

CCTV footage from across the street of the accident, timestamped at 6.23am, captured the moments leading up to the tragic event. It showed Watvichot overtaking another motorcycle before falling, which resulted in his body being flung into the path of the oncoming van.

Viroj reported that he saw two motorcycles driving side by side before one of them fell and slid into his lane, leaving him no time to react. He also mentioned that after the accident, the other motorcycle did not stop and continued on its way, reported KhaoSod.

Adisak, the 56 year old victim’s father, arrived at the scene after being informed of his son’s death. Devastated, Adisak explained that Watvichot had left their home shortly after 6am to pick up a friend before going to school. Unfortunately, he never made it to his friend’s house.

Adisak also shared that he had already lost another son, Watvichot’s older brother, who was shot dead in their village in a previous incident. He is now left with only his eldest son.

The driver of the van was taken to the Bang Bua Thong Police Station for further questioning, while Watvichot’s body was sent to the forensic institute for an autopsy. The police are awaiting the results of the autopsy and further analysis of CCTV footage to determine the appropriate charges against Viroj.