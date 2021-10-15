Connect with us

Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the CCSA reported 10,486 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -790 since yesterday, and 94 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -18 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,733,327 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,711 recoveries, a change of +304 from yesterday. There are now 107,606 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -319 from yesterday, including 2,897 in the ICU and 684 on ventilators.
Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 167 were found in correctional facilities, 700 were identified by community testing, and 9,577 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,577 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 NEWS

 

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 UPDATE

15OCT Covid-19 Tourist

The Thaiger

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,054 🠗 384,687
2 Samut Prakan 379 🠗 117,712
4 Samut Sakhon 89 🠕 90,930
6 Nonthaburi 132 🠕 55,338
8 Pathum Thani 33 🠗 37,098
12 Nakhon Pathom 81 🠗 32,512
16 Ayutthaya 108 🠗 28,016
17 Saraburi 184 🠗 27,897
30 Lopburi 85 🠕 15,350
35 Suphan Buri 90 🠗 12,339
36 Nakhon Sawan 137 🠕 12,171
41 Ang Thong 38 🠕 10,339
43 Samut Songkhram 76 🠕 9,872
44 Nakhon Nayok 19 🠗 9,753
47 Phetchabun 68 🠕 9,065
51 Kamphaeng Phet 44 🠕 7,370
55 Sukhothai 3 🠗 5,542
56 Phitsanulok 28 🠗 5,386
59 Phichit 17 4,409
66 Uthai Thani 4 🠗 3,060
69 Sing Buri 4 🠕 2,738
73 Chai Nat 2 🠗 2,313

 

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 172 🠕 27,272
24 Ubon Ratchathani 82 🠗 17,585
25 Buriram 37 🠗 16,243
26 Surin 76 🠕 15,819
27 Udon Thani 141 🠗 15,558
28 Sisaket 58 🠕 15,530
31 Khon Kaen 213 🠗 15,324
37 Roi Et 37 🠕 12,159
42 Maha Sarakham 15 🠗 10,331
45 Chaiyaphum 30 🠕 9,475
48 Kalasin 27 🠗 8,325
50 Sakon Nakhon 4 🠗 7,447
57 Yasothon 9 🠕 5,129
58 Nakhon Phanom 5 4,846
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 🠗 4,035
64 Nong Khai 9 🠗 3,343
65 Loei 35 🠕 3,322
67 Amnat Charoen 3 🠗 2,856
74 Mukdahan 4 🠕 2,175
75 Bueng Kan 9 🠕 1,861

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 605 🠕 37,512
11 Yala 767 🠗 32,821
14 Narathiwat 494 🠗 30,686
15 Pattani 644 🠕 28,151
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 488 🠗 21,138
29 Surat Thani 199 🠗 15,486
33 Phuket 150 🠗 13,109
39 Chumphon 122 🠕 10,818
46 Ranong 25 🠕 9,082
49 Trang 177 🠕 7,457
52 Krabi 129 🠗 6,182
54 Phatthalung 172 🠕 5,979
63 Phang Nga 93 🠗 3,577
68 Satun 98 🠕 2,844

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
40 Chiang Mai 233 🠗 10,779
60 Uttaradit 16 🠗 4,070
62 Chiang Rai 22 🠗 3,911
70 Lamphun 42 🠕 2,482
71 Lampang 23 🠕 2,450
72 Nan 1 🠗 2,376
76 Phayao 2 🠗 1,759
77 Phrae 3 🠕 1,644
78 Mae Hong Son 58 🠕 1,166

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 434 🠗 95,782
9 Rayong 223 🠗 36,884
13 Chachoengsao 84 🠗 31,047
21 Prachinburi 222 🠗 19,815
32 Chanthaburi 202 🠗 15,052
34 Sa Kaeo 48 🠗 12,837
53 Trat 25 🠗 6,129

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 167 🠕 71,725
10 Ratchaburi 299 🠕 33,621
20 Phetchaburi 76 🠗 20,001
22 Kanchanaburi 127 🠗 18,894
23 Tak 190 🠗 18,245
38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 138 🠗 12,023

SOURCE: DDC

SOURCE: DDC

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending