Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 10,486 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -790 since yesterday, and 94 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -18 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,733,327 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,711 recoveries, a change of +304 from yesterday. There are now 107,606 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of -319 from yesterday, including 2,897 in the ICU and 684 on ventilators.



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 167 were found in correctional facilities, 700 were identified by community testing, and 9,577 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,577 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 UPDATE

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,054 🠗 384,687 2 Samut Prakan 379 🠗 117,712 4 Samut Sakhon 89 🠕 90,930 6 Nonthaburi 132 🠕 55,338 8 Pathum Thani 33 🠗 37,098 12 Nakhon Pathom 81 🠗 32,512 16 Ayutthaya 108 🠗 28,016 17 Saraburi 184 🠗 27,897 30 Lopburi 85 🠕 15,350 35 Suphan Buri 90 🠗 12,339 36 Nakhon Sawan 137 🠕 12,171 41 Ang Thong 38 🠕 10,339 43 Samut Songkhram 76 🠕 9,872 44 Nakhon Nayok 19 🠗 9,753 47 Phetchabun 68 🠕 9,065 51 Kamphaeng Phet 44 🠕 7,370 55 Sukhothai 3 🠗 5,542 56 Phitsanulok 28 🠗 5,386 59 Phichit 17 • 4,409 66 Uthai Thani 4 🠗 3,060 69 Sing Buri 4 🠕 2,738 73 Chai Nat 2 🠗 2,313

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 172 🠕 27,272 24 Ubon Ratchathani 82 🠗 17,585 25 Buriram 37 🠗 16,243 26 Surin 76 🠕 15,819 27 Udon Thani 141 🠗 15,558 28 Sisaket 58 🠕 15,530 31 Khon Kaen 213 🠗 15,324 37 Roi Et 37 🠕 12,159 42 Maha Sarakham 15 🠗 10,331 45 Chaiyaphum 30 🠕 9,475 48 Kalasin 27 🠗 8,325 50 Sakon Nakhon 4 🠗 7,447 57 Yasothon 9 🠕 5,129 58 Nakhon Phanom 5 • 4,846 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 🠗 4,035 64 Nong Khai 9 🠗 3,343 65 Loei 35 🠕 3,322 67 Amnat Charoen 3 🠗 2,856 74 Mukdahan 4 🠕 2,175 75 Bueng Kan 9 🠕 1,861

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 605 🠕 37,512 11 Yala 767 🠗 32,821 14 Narathiwat 494 🠗 30,686 15 Pattani 644 🠕 28,151 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 488 🠗 21,138 29 Surat Thani 199 🠗 15,486 33 Phuket 150 🠗 13,109 39 Chumphon 122 🠕 10,818 46 Ranong 25 🠕 9,082 49 Trang 177 🠕 7,457 52 Krabi 129 🠗 6,182 54 Phatthalung 172 🠕 5,979 63 Phang Nga 93 🠗 3,577 68 Satun 98 🠕 2,844

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 40 Chiang Mai 233 🠗 10,779 60 Uttaradit 16 🠗 4,070 62 Chiang Rai 22 🠗 3,911 70 Lamphun 42 🠕 2,482 71 Lampang 23 🠕 2,450 72 Nan 1 🠗 2,376 76 Phayao 2 🠗 1,759 77 Phrae 3 🠕 1,644 78 Mae Hong Son 58 🠕 1,166

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 434 🠗 95,782 9 Rayong 223 🠗 36,884 13 Chachoengsao 84 🠗 31,047 21 Prachinburi 222 🠗 19,815 32 Chanthaburi 202 🠗 15,052 34 Sa Kaeo 48 🠗 12,837 53 Trat 25 🠗 6,129

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 167 🠕 71,725 10 Ratchaburi 299 🠕 33,621 20 Phetchaburi 76 🠗 20,001 22 Kanchanaburi 127 🠗 18,894 23 Tak 190 🠗 18,245 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 138 🠗 12,023

SOURCE: DDC

