Weather
20 major dams and reservoirs in Thailand present overflow risk
Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources has requested that irrigation officials be ready to manage the discharge of excess water from 20 major dams and reservoirs. The heavy monsoon rains this year have led to potentially dangerous overflow conditions. Officials from the ONWR have instructed people living downstream to prepare for high levels of water being discharged from the dams, as they try to regulate their capacity in order to avoid overflowing and becoming damaged.
The ONWR listed the following dams as being at risk in these regions:
Northern: Mae Mok, Kwae Noi Bumrung Daen and Thap Salao dams
Northeast: Ubol Ratana, Chulabhorn, Lam Takong, Lam Phra Phloeng, Lam Mun Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Nang Rong and Sirindhorn dams
Central: Pasak Jolasid and Kra Siew dams
Eastern: Khun Dan Prakan Chon and Naruebodindrachinda dams and Nong Pla Lai reservoir
Western: Srinagarind, Vajiralongkorn, Kaeng Krachan and Pran Buri dams
The mismanagement of dam waterflow has led to other issues across the country. The water level of the Pasak River in the Saraburi province has dropped so dramatically that houses built on the river are collapsing. One of the owners of these houses said that her house was destroyed on Wednesday. She also said this wasn’t the first time that this has happened. She said that due to poor management of excess water discharge at the Pasak Jolasid dam, the same exact thing happened to her house 10 years ago.
The deputy director of the Marine Department inspected the banks of the Pasak river, and described the situation as critical. This is because when water levels drop too quickly, the water that previously served as a foundation for the riverbank disappears, and the bank that does not have the support it needs eventually crumbles. He warned people that if they begin seeing cracks in the ground, they need to leave immediately.
Today, the Thai Meteorological Department warned that even though tropical depression Kompasu weakened and idled over Vietnam, the monsoon season still might bring quite a bit of rain.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Chon Buri Police arrest 30 people in luxury resort gambling raid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
5 Thai cooking classes in Phuket
Bill Clinton hospitalised with blood infection
Thailand’s most magical festival: Yi Peng
The most popular Northern Thai dishes
Covid-19 Friday Update: 10,486 cases, 94 deaths, provincial data
20 major dams and reservoirs in Thailand present overflow risk
Ridiculous COE, Long Airport Queue, Thai Hogans Heroes | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 39
PM Prayut visits Ubon Ratchathani province to see floods, dam
Thailand plans huge reopening event with matching price tag
Singapore allows vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday
Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands relax visitor restrictions today
COE scrapped, Restrictions eased, No refund for delayed vaccines | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 110
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
- Tourism1 day ago
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
- Thailand4 days ago
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
- Thailand2 days ago
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
- Thailand8 hours ago
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
- Thailand7 hours ago
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Recent comments: