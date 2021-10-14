Curfew shortened, dark red zones reduced in CCSA meeting

Following this morning’s news of big discussions in today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting, several of the expected proposals were passed, including a curfew curtailment and reduction in the number of dark red zones in Thailand.

For dark red zones, the curfew will be shortened from 10 pm to 4 am to instead last only 4 hours, from 11 pm to 3 am. Businesses that were previously allowed to open until 9 pm can now close at 10 pm. These include restaurants, markets, convenience stores, shopping centres, department stores, cinemas, sports facilities, and public parks.

Organisers at hotels, convention centres and trade fairs can obtain permission from provincial communicable disease committees for events of more than 50 people with a maximum of 500 people allowed, though buffets or shared food is prohibited.

Entertainment and nightlife venues like bars, pubs, nightclubs and karaoke must still remain closed, but gatherings are allowed up to 50 people in dark red zones, 100 in red zones, and 200 in orange zones.

COLOUR ZONES

The CCSA approved a revision of which provinces are considered a dark red maximum and strict controlled zone with the current 29 provinces on the list reduced to just 23. On the next level down, red zones are dropping from 37 to 30 provinces, and orange zones will grow from 11 to 24.

8 provinces – Ang Thong, Lopburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sing Buri, and Suphanburi – were removed from the dark red list, while 2 provinces, Chanthaburi and Nakhon Si Thammarat, were added to the list.

The 23 provinces considered dark red zones are…

Ayutthaya Nakhon Nayok Pattani Samut Songkhram Bangkok Nakhon Pathom Prachinburi Saraburi Chachoengsao Nakhon Si Thammarat Ratchaburi Songkhla Chanthaburi Narathiwat Rayong Tak Chon Buri Nonthaburi Samut Prakan Yala Kanchanaburi Pathum Thani Samut Sakhon

The 30 red zone provinces are…

Ang Thong Kalasin Phatthalung Ranong Surat Thani Chai Nat Khon Kaen Phetchabun Sa Kaeo Surin Chaiyaphum Lop Buri Phetchaburi Satun Trang Chiang Mai Maha Sarakham Phichit Si Sa Ket Trat Chiang Rai Nakhon Ratchasima Phitsanulok Sing Buri Ubon Ratchathani Chumphon Nakhon Sawan Prachuap Khiri Khan Suphan Buri Udon Thani

The 24 orange zone provinces are…

Amnat Charoen Lamphun Nong Bua Lam Phu Roi Et Bung Kan Loei Nong Khai Sakon Nakhon Buri Ram Mae Hong Son Phangnga Sukhothai Kamphaeng Phet Mukdahan Phayao Uthai Thani Krabi Nakhon Phanom Phrae Uttaradit Lampang Nan Phuket Yasothon

SOURCE: MCOT

