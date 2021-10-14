Connect with us

Curfew shortened, dark red zones reduced in CCSA meeting

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The CCSA reduced dark red zones and curfew today. (via CCSA)

Following this morning’s news of big discussions in today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting, several of the expected proposals were passed, including a curfew curtailment and reduction in the number of dark red zones in Thailand.

For dark red zones, the curfew will be shortened from 10 pm to 4 am to instead last only 4 hours, from 11 pm to 3 am. Businesses that were previously allowed to open until 9 pm can now close at 10 pm. These include restaurants, markets, convenience stores, shopping centres, department stores, cinemas, sports facilities, and public parks.

Organisers at hotels, convention centres and trade fairs can obtain permission from provincial communicable disease committees for events of more than 50 people with a maximum of 500 people allowed, though buffets or shared food is prohibited.

Entertainment and nightlife venues like bars, pubs, nightclubs and karaoke must still remain closed, but gatherings are allowed up to 50 people in dark red zones, 100 in red zones, and 200 in orange zones.

COLOUR ZONES

The CCSA approved a revision of which provinces are considered a dark red maximum and strict controlled zone with the current 29 provinces on the list reduced to just 23. On the next level down, red zones are dropping from 37 to 30 provinces, and orange zones will grow from 11 to 24.

8 provinces – Ang Thong, Lopburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sing Buri, and Suphanburi – were removed from the dark red list, while 2 provinces, Chanthaburi and Nakhon Si Thammarat, were added to the list.

The 23 provinces considered dark red zones are…

Ayutthaya Nakhon Nayok Pattani Samut Songkhram
Bangkok Nakhon Pathom Prachinburi Saraburi
Chachoengsao Nakhon Si Thammarat Ratchaburi Songkhla
Chanthaburi Narathiwat Rayong Tak
Chon Buri Nonthaburi Samut Prakan Yala
Kanchanaburi Pathum Thani Samut Sakhon

 

The 30 red zone provinces are…

Ang Thong Kalasin Phatthalung Ranong Surat Thani
Chai Nat Khon Kaen Phetchabun Sa Kaeo Surin
Chaiyaphum Lop Buri Phetchaburi Satun Trang
Chiang Mai Maha Sarakham Phichit Si Sa Ket Trat
Chiang Rai Nakhon Ratchasima Phitsanulok Sing Buri Ubon Ratchathani
Chumphon Nakhon Sawan Prachuap Khiri Khan Suphan Buri Udon Thani

 

The 24 orange zone provinces are…

Amnat Charoen Lamphun Nong Bua Lam Phu Roi Et
Bung Kan Loei Nong Khai Sakon Nakhon
Buri Ram Mae Hong Son Phangnga Sukhothai
Kamphaeng Phet Mukdahan Phayao Uthai Thani
Krabi Nakhon Phanom Phrae Uttaradit
Lampang Nan Phuket Yasothon

SOURCE: MCOT

SOURCE: MCOT

 

Recent comments:
image
Rip255
2021-10-14 19:41
A timely and well thought out initiative by the CCSA here. Giving those of us involved in reputable entrepreneurship a fighting chance by extending trading hours is much welcomed. Lets just keep the risk of transmission as low as possible,…
image
Jason
2021-10-14 20:03
With no disrespect to RIP225, forget the curfews and get the people vaccinated!!!! It is the only real way forward!!
image
Graham
2021-10-14 21:03
Yeah it's been said many times before, way too little was done in the early stages 2020, now all you see and hear is catch up, vaccinations should have been so much further ahead than they currently are. Who is…
image
kmc
2021-10-14 21:59
1 hour ago, Jason said: With no disrespect to RIP225, forget the curfews and get the people vaccinated!!!! It is the only real way forward!! Lockdowns didn't work, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. Sooner or later, everyone just needs…
image
Bob20
2021-10-14 22:03
Just now, kmc said: Lockdowns didn't work, masks haven't worked, vaccines haven't worked. Sooner or later, everyone just needs to catch the Chinese Cold. Man up. Lockdowns got the R-rate down, masks prevented aerosol transmission, vaccines prevent sickness and death.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending