Thailand
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Thai Airways (THAI) received a much-needed boost today when the Central Bankruptcy Court approved the airline’s request to overhaul its recovery plan. The news comes on the back of a THAI announcement that passengers increased by 80% this month and plans to double flights to Melbourne, Australia, in December.
Thailand’s national flag carrier was told by the court to carry on after most of its creditors backed the revised plan, according to the Nation.
It was reported that about 79% of the creditors, including the Finance Ministry, endorsed THAI’s revised recovery plan.
THAI has struggled over the past few years like most businesses on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The airline filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2019 after reporting massive debts of 245 billion baht. The Cabinet in May 2020 gave the rehabilitation plan the go-ahead under the Bankruptcy Act, which was later approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court. But green shoots of recovery have sprouted over the past few months.
In July, THAI announced it was renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff as part of its restructuring plans. And, after cutting costs, selling stock, chasing debts, and distributing plane seats, turnover increased.
THAI made it known that it has seen a passenger increase of 80% for the first 10-days of this month, according to Thai Enquirer.
The airline said that its average passenger traffic stood at 17,554 people per day from 2,092 people per day in January 2022.
THAI added that travel demand continued to grow in the first 9-months of this year, due to the relaxation and removal of travel restrictions and restrictions in countries around the world.
Meanwhile, THAI announced plans to double flights between Melbourne Tullamarine and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi from December 1, according to simpleflying.com.
The flight schedule between Bangkok and Melbourne:
Bangkok to Melbourne
TG461: departs Bangkok at 8.20am, and arrives in Melbourne at 9.20pm.
TG465: departs Bangkok at 12.05am, and arrives in Melbourne at 1.05pm.
Melbourne to Bangkok
TG462: departs Melbourne at 12.30am, and arrives in Bangkok at 5.40am.
TG466: departs Melbourne at 3.25pm and arrives in Bangkok at 8.35pm.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Trump answer’s questions over alleged rape of journalist
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
India issues licenses for nasal Covid-19 vaccine
Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of29 mins ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October