Connect with us

Thailand

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights

Published

 on 

Thai Airways (THAI) received a much-needed boost today when the Central Bankruptcy Court approved the airline’s request to overhaul its recovery plan. The news comes on the back of a THAI announcement that passengers increased by 80% this month and plans to double flights to Melbourne, Australia, in December.

Thailand’s national flag carrier was told by the court to carry on after most of its creditors backed the revised plan, according to the Nation.

It was reported that about 79% of the creditors, including the Finance Ministry, endorsed THAI’s revised recovery plan.

THAI has struggled over the past few years like most businesses on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2019 after reporting massive debts of 245 billion baht. The Cabinet in May 2020 gave the rehabilitation plan the go-ahead under the Bankruptcy Act, which was later approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court. But green shoots of recovery have sprouted over the past few months.

In July, THAI announced it was renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff as part of its restructuring plans. And, after cutting costs, selling stock, chasing debtsand distributing plane seats, turnover increased.

THAI made it known that it has seen a passenger increase of 80% for the first 10-days of this month, according to Thai Enquirer.

The airline said that its average passenger traffic stood at 17,554 people per day from 2,092 people per day in January 2022.

THAI added that travel demand continued to grow in the first 9-months of this year, due to the relaxation and removal of travel restrictions and restrictions in countries around the world.

Meanwhile, THAI announced plans to double flights between Melbourne Tullamarine and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi from December 1, according to simpleflying.com.

The flight schedule between Bangkok and Melbourne:

Bangkok to Melbourne

TG461: departs Bangkok at 8.20am, and arrives in Melbourne at 9.20pm.

TG465: departs Bangkok at 12.05am, and arrives in Melbourne at 1.05pm.

Melbourne to Bangkok

TG462: departs Melbourne at 12.30am, and arrives in Bangkok at 5.40am.

TG466: departs Melbourne at 3.25pm and arrives in Bangkok at 8.35pm.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya27 seconds ago

Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Technology5 mins ago

Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Thailand14 mins ago

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Travel29 mins ago

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya29 mins ago

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand48 mins ago

Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World56 mins ago

Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Crime2 hours ago

Trump answer’s questions over alleged rape of journalist
Hot News2 hours ago

Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Economy2 hours ago

Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
World2 hours ago

“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Health3 hours ago

Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Cannabis3 hours ago

Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

India issues licenses for nasal Covid-19 vaccine
Travel3 hours ago

Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending