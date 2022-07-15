Transport
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Thai Airways’ July progress report reveals a promising outlook for Thailand’s flag carrier, which expects to exit its financial rehabilitation plan earlier than expected. The airline’s revenue has shot up due to increased passenger traffic, but cutting costs, selling stock and chasing debts have been Thai Airways’ secrets to getting back on track.
After improving its performance, Thai Airways submitted a petition to the Central Bankruptcy court on July 1st seeking to revise the airline’s current rehabilitation plan, which was acknowledged yesterday by government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
According to the report, the airline has 14 billion baht in net cash reserves as of June 30th. As a result, Thai Airways may need funding of 12.5 billion baht, instead of 50 billion baht as permitted under the restructuring programme.
Thai’s revenue from passenger traffic has increased significantly, with the average number of passengers using the airline hitting 12,654 per day in recent months. Compared with January this year, passenger traffic has increased sixfold.
But cutting costs in every department is how Thai Airways has built up its cash reserves. Thai has reduced its personal costs by an enormous 73%, from 29.4 billion to 7.9. billion baht per year.
The airline has cut operating costs by 8.5 billion baht by reducing the types of aircraft in its fleet from 9 to 4. The airline has sold 11 Boeing 737-400s, an Airbus 340-500 and 4 Airbus 340-600s, with a total of 18 more aircraft in the process of being sold. In total, the overall fleet has been reduced to a mere 43 aircraft.
Maintenance costs have also been reduced by 4.5 billion baht per year.
Thai Airways has also been chasing up the Royal Thai Air Force and Royal Thai Police to repay overdue debts to drive cash reserves upwards.
The entrepreneurial airline has even made 9.5 billion baht from the sale of non-core business opportunities, such as auctioning off merch and aeroplane seats via its Facebook page, TG Warehouse Sale. The airline also leased out space in its head office to make money.
Now that Thailand’s travel restrictions have almost completely gone, the airline only expects things to get better from here. Thai’s executive vice president for commercial Nond Kalinta predicts…
“We believe this year’s high season will see the highest number of passengers in the last 2 years. The airline expects 4.48 million passengers for the whole year and a total income of 80 billion baht thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions for foreigners since July 1.”
Thai Airways also plans to bring back older jets into use. The airline will bring 3 A330-300S aircraft and 2 Boeing 747-400ERs. The reactivated planes will be used on high-demand routes to South Korea, Singapore and Japan.
SOURCE: Thai PBS, Airways Mag
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Sri Lanka’s president resigns, citizens party
Former MP faces sedition charge against Thai government
Tree falls on couple in Chon Buri, killing 1
A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket
VIDEO: Rare footage reveals family of tigers feeding on prey in Thailand
Flash flood causes chaos near Bangkok
Thailand’s bottled palm oil price drops slightly
‘It’s God’s Will’ says Thai gunman after Chiang Rai mass shooting
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Thai political parties told to check candidates more carefully
Thailand’s strong rain expected to mellow out next few days
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Ferry gets stuck on sand bar near South Thailand island
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand | GMT
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Say no to shark fin, says new WildAid video featuring Miss Universe Thailand
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Khao San scam: Tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Police raid 14 scam call centres in Pattaya, resulting in one arrest
Dead sea turtle with plastic lodged in its throat washes up on Phuket beach
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
SOS & Allianz Ayudhya hungry to feed Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
-
Property2 days ago
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
-
Property3 days ago
Cabinet to debate foreign land ownership in Thailand
-
Thailand7 hours ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution
-
Crime1 day ago
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok
Recent comments: