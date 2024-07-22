Patong tuk tuk driver fined after aggressive road confrontation

Picture courtesy of Siarhei Palishchuk from unsplash.com

Patong tuk tuk drivers are again under scrutiny after an alarming confrontation between a driver and a resident in traffic. The incident, captured in a 51-second video, ignited a wave of criticism and concern among Phuket residents.

A resident, who has been living in Phuket for eight years, documented the encounter and posted the video on the Facebook page Driving Like This Should Be Ashamed in Phuket. The video reveals a heated altercation near Bangla Road, where the tuk tuk driver aggressively confronted the resident.

According to the resident, the incident occurred while he was driving with his wife. A tuk tuk, initially in the right lane, abruptly cut in front of them and parked in the left lane, obstructing their path. Despite attempts to avoid confrontation, the tuk tuk driver continued to behave aggressively.

The resident shared his story on Facebook.

“I don’t know where this tuk tuk came from. It cut in front of me and parked in the left lane. I went to drive past him but this tuk tuk driver came to challenge me but I didn’t [react].

The video shows the tuk tuk driver raising his voice and acting menacingly towards the resident, who recorded the entire episode. The resident expressed his frustration and concern over such behaviour in Bangla Road, a popular area in Patong.

“I only see it in the news. I didn’t think I’d experience it myself. I sent this clip to the Patong Police Station via the [official Facebook] page. I truly believe that there are still many people who are like me.”

Criticism online

The video attracted significant attention and criticism online. Many netizens expressed their dismay at the aggressive conduct of tuk tuk drivers in Patong. Comments ranged from residents sharing their own negative experiences to calls for stricter regulations and enforcement.

“I’m a Phuket person myself. I don’t plan to travel to Patong at all. It has everything, including all the problems. Experiences like this are normal, most tuk tuks drive like this.”

Patong police announced on their official Facebook page on Saturday night that the tuk tuk driver, identified only as Jirayuth, had been summoned for questioning. The incident took place around 8pm last Thursday.

Although Jirayuth was fined 1,000 baht for reckless driving and obstructing traffic, the fine was not related to his threatening behaviour. A photo posted by Patong Police showed the fine, but the section for the offender’s name was left blank.

There was no mention of whether the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), responsible for regulating public transport vehicles and drivers on the island, had been informed of Jirayuth’s violation. Additionally, there was no indication if any demerit points had been added to his driver’s license, reported The Phuket News.