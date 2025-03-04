Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Bangkok condo illegally rented daily, reveals weak law enforcement
Residents and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have raised concerns over a condominium in Sukhumvit 11, developed by a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), where half of the 450 units are allegedly rented out daily through online platforms, highlighting weak law enforcement in Thailand.

A foreign resident and unit owner at the condominium disclosed that more than 250 units are rented daily via platforms like Booking.com and Airbnb. These activities have caused disturbances and safety issues for residents. The BMA inspected the building and confirmed daily rentals were taking place.

In January, the Wattana district office sent a letter to the condominium’s juristic person, urging them to submit details of owners potentially violating the law so that appropriate legal action could be pursued.

The letter indicated that daily rentals might contravene the 1979 Building Control Act, the 1992 Public Health Act, and the 2004 Hotel Act, but no legal proceedings have been initiated yet.

The source claims the business is managed by a Taiwanese national who owns a unit and has chaired the condo’s board since mid-2022. Signs prohibiting daily rentals have been removed and an area for daily check-ins and luggage storage has been set up. Housekeepers are frequently seen with cleaning supplies and bedding.

This business model involves agents leasing multiple units from owners long-term and subleasing them for daily stays via online platforms. Some owners may be unaware of their units’ illegal usage.

The condo developer reportedly provided 40 units to the agent, as the company has representation on the board and is aware of the daily rental practice. Last month, its juristic person was changed to a management company under a major SET-listed firm.

Bangkok condo

The source expressed frustration.

“I wrote several complaints to the building management but they told me it is prohibited as stated in the rules, but they cannot do anything about it.”

According to the Interior Ministry, in 2024, Thailand had 15,984 registered hotels with 677,493 rooms. Patcha Techaruvichit, Secretary General of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and a board member of the Asia Hotel Group, noted that the practice of renting condo units daily is widespread in Bangkok, especially in areas frequented by Chinese tourists like Pratunam Market.

She observed that searches on hotel booking platforms reveal many condos illegally converted into daily accommodations, reflecting weak law enforcement, reported Bangkok Post.

Patcha cautioned that while some nations have legalised such lodging, Thailand should carefully consider the matter, as some properties may not provide the same safety standards as hotels. She also mentioned that many provinces do not face hotel room shortages.

