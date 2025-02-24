Concerns rise over vapes with sedative drugs sold to Thai teenagers

Ryan Turner

e-cigarette cartridges containing illicit drugs | Photo via Pattaya One News

The Thai government has issued a warning to teenagers about the growing trend of zombie cigarettes, which contain sedative drugs and have been found circulating in the Thonglor entertainment area.

According to Anukul Prueksanusak, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, these synthetic drugs are part of a new wave of homemade narcotics. Despite ongoing government efforts to combat drug trafficking, the spread of these dangerous substances continues, with zombie cigarettes now being distributed in popular nightlife districts.

These cigarettes are laced with Etomidate, a sedative commonly used in medical procedures. When misused as a recreational drug, Etomidate can cause extreme drowsiness, slow breathing, dangerously low blood pressure, nausea, confusion, and even loss of consciousness, which can be life-threatening.

Officials are urging the public not to be misled by claims of safety or the false belief that trying it once poses no risk. Reports also suggest that zombie cigarettes are being sold illegally online and promoted as a way to relax or aid sleep, making them particularly appealing to young users.

The government emphasised that the combination of electronic cigarettes with sedatives like Etomidate significantly increases the health risks. Aside from the dangers of electronic cigarettes alone, the addition of such potent drugs can disrupt the adrenal glands, impair cortisol production, and lead to abnormal muscle function even after discontinuing use.

Anukul strongly urged teenagers and the general public to understand the dangers of zombie cigarettes and other drug-laced vaping products. He stressed that it is impossible to know the exact composition or dosages of chemicals used in these products, making them potentially deadly.

The warning extends to parents, encouraging them to be vigilant about their children’s behaviour. Anukul urges parents to approach these situations with understanding and to educate their children about the serious risks involved.

The Thai government continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with relevant agencies to curb the spread of these dangerous substances. In addition to public awareness campaigns, law enforcement agencies are intensifying their crackdown on the illegal distribution of the homemade narcotic, reported The Nation.

