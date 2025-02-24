Retired Thai teacher kills 2 in drink driving incident in Chiyaphum

Photo via ThaiRath

A retired Thai teacher denied being intoxicated after causing a drink driving incident that killed two people on Bamnet-Jaturat Road in Bamnet Narong district, in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum, yesterday, February 23.

Officers from Bamnet Narong Police Station rushed to intervene as a group of the victims’ relatives attempted to lynch the 67 year old suspect, Prapaisri Kaewkul. ThaiRath shared a video of the incident, showing one of the relatives shouting at the police…

“Let us attack her to end this! Let us do it to end this!”

The two victims were identified as 46 year old Suchart Klinsisook and 30 year old Anake Dansubchak. They were travelling together on a motorcycle when Prapaisri crashed her saloon car into them. Reports indicate that she dragged the victims and their motorcycle for 30 metres after the collision.

Suchart died at the scene, while Anake succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The wreckage of their motorcycle remained stuck to Prapaisri’s car, which was covered in bloodstains, as was the road.

Prapaisri told police that she attended a party and was driving home. She insisted that she was not drunk, claiming the victims cut in front of her and that she was unable to stop in time.

Photo via ThaiRath

Her claim enraged the victims’ relatives, who attempted to attack her. They pressured the police to conduct an alcohol test, which revealed that she had 70 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in her system. Under Thai law, drivers must not exceed 50 milligrammes percent of alcohol while driving.

Photo via ThaiRath

Prapaisri was charged under Section 291 of the Criminal Law for reckless behaviour leading to death. The penalty carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Photo via ThaiRath

Several fatal drink-driving incidents were reported in December last year. At the beginning of the month, a drunk Mercedes-Benz driver hit a female Thai delivery rider on a bridge in Bangkok, causing her to fall to her death.

In another case, a drunk driver crashed into a school in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing a four year old boy and a traffic police officer. The driver denied the charges, insisting he was not a murderer.

