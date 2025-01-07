CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal54 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
74 1 minute read
CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash
Photo courtesy of Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok

Thailand’s economy is set to light up like a firecracker this Chinese New Year, with spending forecast to rise by over 3%, according to the Economic and Business Forecasting Centre at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Buoyed by a recovering economy, government cash injections, and a surge of Chinese tourists, the festival promises to spark a celebratory spending spree, said Thanawat Phonwichai, President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisements

“Judging from the new year festivities, the atmosphere was vibrant, with crowds gathering for countdowns and celebrations in major cities. We anticipate a similar lively scene for Chinese New Year.”

Spending during the recent new year festival hit 109.3 billion baht, a 3.2% increase year-on-year. Chinese New Year is expected to continue this trend, with a boost from government measures such as direct cash payments to farmers and seniors, and the Easy E-Receipt tax deduction scheme for purchases up to 50,000 baht.

Related Articles

Adding to the economic cheer, Chinese tourist numbers are climbing back to pre-Covid highs. Last year, nearly 7 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand, and this year could see as many as 10 million. This influx, paired with China’s efforts to stimulate its economy, is predicted to revitalise Thailand’s tourism and retail sectors.

Looking ahead, Thailand’s economy is projected to grow by 3% this year, provided there are no major disruptions such as trade wars or domestic instability. With a robust plan for economic stimulus, investment, and debt management, the government is optimistic about stronger growth in the latter half of the year, reported Money and Banking Online.

CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TF Publishing

In related news, the outlook for the Chinese inbound market to Thailand this year is expected to remain steady, with projected arrivals hovering between seven to eight million, according to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA). This forecast arises amidst China’s persistent economic difficulties and the anticipated tariff hikes from the incoming Trump administration.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

6 minutes ago
Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK South Thailand News

Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

20 minutes ago
Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

46 minutes ago
CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash Economy News

CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash

54 minutes ago
Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument Crime News

Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

1 hour ago
Thailand steals the spotlight at China&#8217;s Harbin Ice Festival (video) China News

Thailand steals the spotlight at China’s Harbin Ice Festival (video)

1 hour ago
BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack Crime News

BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack

1 hour ago
Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again Aviation News

Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again

1 hour ago
Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son Central Thailand News

Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son

2 hours ago
Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief Road deaths

Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief

2 hours ago
Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park Central Thailand News

Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park

2 hours ago
Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats Crime News

Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats

2 hours ago
Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket Phuket News

Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law Crime News

Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law

2 hours ago
Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash Thailand News

Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash

2 hours ago
Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet Crime News

Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet

2 hours ago
Japanese man pickpocketed on Bangkok MRT, credit cards used in Isaan Bangkok News

Japanese man pickpocketed on Bangkok MRT, credit cards used in Isaan

2 hours ago
Government House open this Saturday for National Children&#8217;s Day Bangkok News

Government House open this Saturday for National Children’s Day

3 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued after fatal petrol station shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Arrest warrant issued after fatal petrol station shooting in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Don&#8217;t miss out on Jungceylon&#8217;s Giant Dogs Meet Friends festival! Phuket Travel

Don’t miss out on Jungceylon’s Giant Dogs Meet Friends festival!

3 hours ago
Thai snake charmer fined for squeezing influencer with overpriced photos Central Thailand News

Thai snake charmer fined for squeezing influencer with overpriced photos

3 hours ago
Jealous gunman arrested for shooting over woman in Udon Thani Crime News

Jealous gunman arrested for shooting over woman in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
Samut Songkhram teenagers arrested for firing Uzi in new year celebration Crime News

Samut Songkhram teenagers arrested for firing Uzi in new year celebration

5 hours ago
BYDFi&#8217;s perpetual trading upgrade: Trading flexibility and asset security Finance

BYDFi’s perpetual trading upgrade: Trading flexibility and asset security

5 hours ago
Thai man found dead in Buriram pond after motorbike crash Crime News

Thai man found dead in Buriram pond after motorbike crash

5 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal54 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
74 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns

Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns

22 minutes ago
Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

46 minutes ago
Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

1 hour ago
Thailand steals the spotlight at China&#8217;s Harbin Ice Festival (video)

Thailand steals the spotlight at China’s Harbin Ice Festival (video)

1 hour ago