Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a large pet and pet supply store in Mueang Phaya, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, yesterday, January 6, at approximately 9pm. The blaze engulfed Ploy Fish Tanks & Pet Mart, a wholesale and retail business for pet food and supplies.

The fire spread rapidly due to the abundance of flammable materials inside the store, resulting in the death of numerous pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, and fish. Emergency services managed to rescue only a few animals.

Fifteen fire engines from the Mae Sai subdistrict municipality and nearby areas were deployed to control the fire. Police officers from the Mae Sai Police Station and rescue volunteers were also on the scene, working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings. It took approximately two hours to bring the fire under control.

The fire severely damaged the store’s structure and stock of pet food. Fortunately, the five individuals residing in the building were unharmed, with no reported injuries or fatalities.

The store owner, Ratree Nantatheerapong, suggested an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. She estimated the initial damage at no less than 5 million baht (US$144,550), reported KhaoSod.

Ratree also mentioned that the store had recently restocked goods following significant damage caused by previous floods. This fire added to the challenges faced by the business, as it struggled to recover from the flooding, only to suffer heavy losses once more.

