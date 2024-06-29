Chinese man injured in early-morning Pattaya crash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:51, 29 June 2024| Updated: 13:51, 29 June 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 42 year old Chinese man sustained moderate injuries in an early-morning crash yesterday in Pattaya. The collision took place at 3.36am on Jomtien Second Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation arrived to find a white Hyundai Elantra had struck a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck parked on the roadside. The sedan driver, Xia Dong Fang, was trapped inside his vehicle and required extrication by the rescue team. He suffered a head laceration and chest pain and was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck driver, 34 year old Oam, recounted the incident. He had parked his truck on the side of the road when the speeding sedan collided with it.

“I rushed to help Fang after hearing the loud crash.”

Pattaya police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, reported Pattaya News.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

