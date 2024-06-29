Chinese man injured in early-morning Pattaya crash

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 42 year old Chinese man sustained moderate injuries in an early-morning crash yesterday in Pattaya. The collision took place at 3.36am on Jomtien Second Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation arrived to find a white Hyundai Elantra had struck a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck parked on the roadside. The sedan driver, Xia Dong Fang, was trapped inside his vehicle and required extrication by the rescue team. He suffered a head laceration and chest pain and was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pickup truck driver, 34 year old Oam, recounted the incident. He had parked his truck on the side of the road when the speeding sedan collided with it.

“I rushed to help Fang after hearing the loud crash.”

Pattaya police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a tragic accident claimed the life of one sibling and left another critically injured when a pickup truck lost control and collided with their motorcycle. The incident occurred at 7.30am on June 11 on the Mae Sot-Umphang Road in the Phop Phra district of Tak province. Police and emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene following a report of the accident. They found a grey Toyota pickup truck overturned on the side of the road, with its 22 year old driver in a dazed state but uninjured.

In other news, a speeding pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, resulting in the driver’s immediate death. The collision occurred at 12.30am on June 20, with CCTV footage capturing the vehicle’s high speed before the accident. Police Captain Kosin Jamthonglang of Nakhon Ratchasima City Police Station received the accident report. The incident took place at the intersection near an affordable housing project in Ban Ko subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers quickly arrived at the scene.