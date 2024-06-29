Pattaya police arrest drug dealer supplying nightclubs

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrested a Thai drug dealer suspected of supplying illicit substances to local nightclubs. The arrest occurred on Thursday, June 27 at 10.05pm following a tip-off indicating the suspect’s planned drug drop in Soi Thepprasit 7.

Police officers observed the suspect, Sittichai Sapsawat, also known as Bank, arriving on a Yamaha Fino motorcycle. The 30 year old was seen placing a package that later turned out to contain ecstasy and Happy Five pills, wrapped in a black mask, under a wooden pole. Officers moved in to arrest him, and during interrogation, he admitted to being involved in drug dealing.

Sittichai disclosed that an unidentified boss directed him to place drugs for pickup by agents, who would then distribute them to various nightclubs around Pattaya. He also confessed to placing another package containing drugs under a power pole in Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 66, about 4 to 5 kilometres away.

Police accompanied Sittichai to the second location and found more ecstasy, ketamine, and Happy Five pills. A subsequent search of his residence in Na Jomtien revealed a large stash of illegal substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, Erimin-5 pills, methamphetamine, and “happy water,” a powdered mixture of synthetic substances including MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine. These drugs were hidden in a cooler box along with weighing scales and numerous empty drug packets.

Police found a notebook detailing Sittichai’s drug dealing activities. The records included a list of over 20 agents who purchased drugs from him, as well as daily sales figures ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 baht.

Sittichai was charged with possession of category 1 narcotic substances (methamphetamine, “happy water”) for sale, possession of category 2 narcotic substances (ecstasy, ketamine, Erimin-5) for sale, and driving under the influence of category 1 narcotic substances.

The investigation also led to the arrest of his accomplice, Saran Rotsakul aka Neng in Soi Sukhumvit 91. When approached by undercover officers, Saran handed over 1,400 methamphetamine pills and 200 grammes of methamphetamine. He was immediately taken into custody, reported Pattaya News.