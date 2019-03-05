Chinese man arrested for using Thai ID card to lure foreign investors | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau

A Chinese man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after using a Thai ID card to operate fraudulent businesses.

The Tourist Police have arrested Chinese man ‘Zhang Qing Po’ who used a Thai identification card with the name ‘Tawatchai Laoyeepao’

The arrest follows an investigation where officers discovered that Tawatchai was advertising on a Chinese website that he is a Thai businessman who had succeeded in the Thailand property business. He was also inviting Chinese people to invest in tourism businesses in Thailand.

Zhang admitted that he is from Henan, China.

Police are now continuing their investigation as to how Zhang got his Thai ID card in the first place to conduct his businesses in Thailand.





. Or .