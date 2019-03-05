Chinese man arrested for using Thai ID card to lure foreign investors | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chinese man arrested for using Thai ID card to lure foreign investors

4 hours ago

PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau

A Chinese man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after using a Thai ID card to operate fraudulent businesses.

The Tourist Police have arrested Chinese man ‘Zhang Qing Po’ who used a Thai identification card with the name ‘Tawatchai Laoyeepao’

The arrest follows an investigation where officers discovered that Tawatchai was advertising on a Chinese website that he is a Thai businessman who had succeeded in the Thailand property business. He was also inviting Chinese people to invest in tourism businesses in Thailand.

Zhang admitted that he is from Henan, China.

Police are now continuing their investigation as to how Zhang got his Thai ID card in the first place to conduct his businesses in Thailand.

Election

Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well

31 mins ago

March 5, 2019

By

Two weekends coming up where, if you absolutely, really, really need to have a drink, you’ll need to stock up. Alternatively you could leave the country.

There will now be a 24 hour alcohol ban in the weekend BEFORE the general election on March 24 as well as on the weekend of the election. This update from the Election Commission.

Sunday, March 17 will feature a day of pre-voting where alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6pm on Saturday, March 16 until 6pm on Sunday, March 17.

That will precede the ban on the following weekend of March 23 & 24.

So, two weekends in a row will be affected by the election.  Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission has confirmed additional bans on March 16 and 17 today.

During the announcement he said that weddings and parties can still be organised on these dates but there must be no alcohol.

In addition, no election-related polls are permitted during the seven days before the election.

Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well | News by The Thaiger

Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Election

Thanathorn’s “unfinished 1932 mission” questioned

6 hours ago

March 5, 2019

By

PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit appears on Channel 3 

“May I ask what is the 1932 unfinished mission that Thanathorn, the party leader, announced he will complete?”

The Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s controversial remarks, that one of the party’s policies is to complete the ‘unfinished mission of the 1932 coup makers’, has provoked a strong reaction among Thai royalists.

The incident to which he refers is historically known as the Siamese Revolution.

Reeling from a series of controversies during the election campaign, this latest comment has struck at the heart of the polarized Thai electorate.

Thai PBS reports that outspoken royalist, M.C. Julajerm Yugala, asked on his Facebook page today…  “The Future Forward party is like a candle which was lit waiting to be doused. May I ask what is the 1932 unfinished mission that Thanathorn, the party leader, announced he will complete?”

M.C. Julajerm is a staunch royalist and public figure.

Citing the interim Constitution, which was presented to King Rama VII by the Khana Rasadon, a group of military officers and intellectuals who carried out the 1932 bloodless coup, Julajerm said that the mission of the 1932 coup makers was to overthrow the Thai Monarchy.

He said King Rama VII refused to sign the Khana Rasadon’s interim Constitution, describing the document as being modelled after the Bolshevik revolution, adding that the charter was drafted by the coup-makers after the bloody revolution in Russia, which culminated in the massacre of Czar Nicholas II and his entire family and an end of the Russian monarchy in favour of communist rule.

He claims the Future Forward party has made clear and did not hide its policy.

In a recent Facebook post, Thanathorn countered that the unfinished mission his party would pursue is to restore full democracy in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Election

Future Forward deputy leader admits sharing fake news

9 hours ago

March 5, 2019

By

The Future Forward party deputy leader Lt-Gen Pongsakorn Rodchompoo has told the Technology Crime Suppression Division police that he shared a fake news story about Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. But he claims he had no way of knowing that it was fake.

Thai PBS reports that Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, posted in Facebook today saying that Lt-Gen Pongsakorn, the former secretary-general of the National Security Council, reported to police last night but claimed that he had no intention to discredit General Prawit.

The ‘fake news’ alleges that the deputy PM claimed a refund from the Welfare Fund for coffee on four occasions, each costing 12,000 baht.

Besides Lt-Gen Pongsakorn, six other individuals who shared the same fake news via social media, are being sought by TCSD police for questioning after a complaint was filed by General Prawit.

Pol Lt-Gen Surachet said that the fake news in question was believed to have been fabricated abroad by an unidentified individual or individuals and uploaded to the www.one31news.com website.

According to the Computer Crimes Act, any individual who knowingly distributes fake news in a way which may cause public confusion or cause damage to national security is liable to a maximum of five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.

